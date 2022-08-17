59 Harry Styles Harry's House lyrics that would make perfect Instagram captions – PopBuzz

Ads

20 May 2022, 17:47 | Updated: 20 May 2022, 17:49

By Sam Prance

We all know that Harry Styles is a lyricist and Harry's House is overflowing with hundreds of iconic Instagram ready captions.

After months of anticipation, Harry Styles finally dropped his third studio album Harry's House today (May 20) and it was well worth the wait. 'Matilda' is a heartbreaking ballad for the ages, 'Keep Driving' features some of Harry's wildest lyrics to date and 'Late Night Talking' has the potential to be one of his biggest hits. This world is Harry's House and we're living in it.

What are the best Harry's House lyrics for Instagram captions though? Whether you're going through a breakup or simply posting a selfie, we've listened to Harry's House front to back and picked out all the made for Instagram lyrics for you.

"In this world, it's just us" – 'As It Was'

"We've been doing all this late night talking" – 'Late Night Talking'

"I’ve never been a fan of change / but I'd follow you to any place" – 'Late Night Talking'

"Now you'rе in my life / I can't get you off my mind" – 'Late Night Talking'

"You showed me a power that is strong enough to bring sun to the darkest days" – 'Matilda'

"There's never been someone else so perfect for me" – 'Grapejuce'

"If I was a bluebird, I would fly to you" – 'Daylight'

"You'vе got the antidote" – 'Daylight'

"Hash brown, egg yolk / I will always love you" – 'Keep Driving'

"I take you with me everytime I go away" – 'Love of My Life'

"And nothing really goes to plan" – 'Late Night Talking'

"There's just no getting through / Without you" – 'Grapejuice'

"Seems you cannot be replaced / And I'm the one who will stay" – 'As It Was'

"I hope you're missing me by now" – 'Daylight'

"You got a new life / Am I bothering you?" – 'Satellite'

"I don't wanna talk to you" – 'Satellite'

"Boyfriends, they think you're so easy / They take you for granted" – 'Boyfriends'

"Boyfriends, are they just pretending?" – 'Boyfriends'

"Baby, you were the love of my life" – 'Love of My Life'

"It's not what I wanted, to leave you behind" – 'Love of My Life'

"Late night, game time, coffee on the stove, yeah" – 'Music For a Sushi Restaurant'

"Ain't gonna sleep till the daylight" – 'Daylight'

"You can start a family who will always show you love" – 'Matilda'

"Dip you in honey so I could be sticking to you" – 'Daylight'

"You're sweet ice cream, but you could use a flake or two" – 'Music For a Sushi Restaurant'

"Green eyes, fried rice, I could cook an egg on you" – 'Music For a Sushi Restaurant'

"Little freak, Jezebel" – 'Little Freak'

"A wet dream just dangling" – 'Little Freak'

"I want all of you, gimme all you got" – 'Cinema'

"I dig your cinema" – 'Cinema'

"So give me all of your love, give me somethin' to dream about" – 'Daydreaming'

"I can see you're lonely down there / Don't you know that I am right here?" – 'Satellite'

"You know it's not the same as it was" – 'As It Was'

"Answer the phone [INSERT YOUR NAME], you're no good alone" – 'As It Was'

"Love a fool who knows just how to get under your skin" – 'Boyfriends'

"So you tie up your hair and you smile like it's no big deal" – 'Matilda'

"I know they won't you hurt anymore as long as you can let them go" – 'Matilda'

"You don't have to be sorry for doing it on your own" – 'Matilda'

"I don't want you to get lost" – 'Music For a Sushi Restaurant'

"There's just no getting through / The grape juice blues" – 'Grapejuice'

"If you're feeling down, I just wanna make you happier, baby" – 'Late Night Talking'

"Only calling you when / Don't wanna be alone" – 'Boyfriends'

"Sitting in the garden, I'm a couple glasses in" – 'Grapejuice'

"Music for whatever you want" – 'Music For a Sushi Restaurant'

"Reading your horoscope" – 'Daylight'

"I spilled beer on your friend, I'm not sorry" – 'Little Freak'

"Hey you / Should we just keep driving?" – 'Keep Driving'

"I'm in an LA mood" – 'Satellite'

"Things haven't been quite the same / There's a haze on the horizon, baby" – 'Late Night Talking'

"You know the game's nevеr-ending" – 'Boyfriends'

"You don't have to be sorry for leaving and growing up" – 'Matilda'

"You can see the world / Following the seasons / Anywhere you go" – 'Matilda'

"If the stars were edible, and our hearts were never full / Could we live with just a taste?" – 'Music For a Sushi Restaurant'

"We held darkness and withheld clouds" – 'Keep Driving'

"Can't get you off my mind / I won't even try" – 'Late Night Talking'

"It's only been a couple of days and I miss you" – 'Late Night Talking'

"Come on, Harry, we wanna say goodnight to you" – 'As It Was'

