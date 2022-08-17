Best Apple iPad mini deal (2021): Save $100 on the cellular model – Mashable

SAVE $99.01: Amazon has the 2021 iPad mini (64GB) with cellular connectivity(opens in a new tab) on sale for just $549.99 as of Aug. 12. That’s 15% off its $649 MSRP and a match of its record-low price.
Pull up some data on the Amazon price-tracking site camelcamelcamel, and you might notice a weird trend with Apple‘s latest iPad mini. In the middle of every month since May, the 64GB base model with cellular connectivity has briefly returned(opens in a new tab) to an all-time low price of $549.99 — but only for a couple days. (This is “weird in a very good way,” to be clear.)
You can catch August’s price drop if you act fast: As of Friday the 12th, the pink(opens in a new tab) and starlight(opens in a new tab) variants had dipped down to that $549.99 mark on Amazon. (The space gray and purple ones were sold out at the time of writing.) For context, that’s 15% off Apple’s suggested retail price of $649, which nets you a savings of just under $100.
Launched in 2021, this particular tablet marked Apple’s first major iPad mini redesign since the original one came out in 2012 — and according to Mashable senior editor Stan Schroeder, “the wait was worth it.” Its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display is brighter and larger than the previous generations’, but it’s still portable enough to take anywhere. (“It feels solid and compact in the hand, like a perfectly sized book,” noted Schroeder.) The addition of a zippy A15 Bionic chip gives it a 40 percent performance jump and an all-day battery life.
Other highlights include second-generation Apple Pencil support, a new USB-C port, Touch ID that’s built into the power button, and a 12-megapixel selfie camera with Center Stage, a feature that keeps you in frame during video calls. An iPadOS update in September or October (pending a possible delay) will add Apple’s new Stage Manager tool, a collaborative app called Freeform, shared iCloud photo libraries, a weather app, some advanced gaming features, and updates to Messages, Mail and Safari.
