When is Amazon Prime Day 2022? Official date now confirmed – The Sun

AMAZON has confirmed Prime Day will take place on 12 and 13 July in 2022.
The annual 48-hour flash sale has been around for a few years now, and it's now considered one of the biggest sales of the year.
In 2022 shoppers can expect to see a stunning range of price drops across tech, home and gardening, appliances, fashion and beauty.
Without a doubt, there will also be a lot of Amazon device deals to snap up too.
In the past, we've seen big discounts of up to 50% off on Echo speakers, Fire tablets and Ring video doorbells, but we will have to wait a little longer for this year's price cuts.
For those who can't wait for the deals to start, Amazon has also confirmed it will tease bargain-hunters with early deals from June 21.
You can keep an eye on deals as they launch by heading to the Amazon deals hub.
Remember to always check and compare prices online before splashing out to ensure you really are getting the very best deals.
To take part in Amazon Prime Day you will need to sign up to Amazon Prime.
If you've never signed up before you can get access to the retailer's 30-day free trial, which will also allow you full access to the two-day sale.
Just remember to cancel before the trial ends if you do not wish to continue with the £7.99 a month membership.
According to an e-commerce expert, Amazon made over 11.2 million US dollars worldwide during Prime Day 2021 – so this year is set to be even bigger.
Here's everything you need to know about this year's Amazon Prime Day.
Amazon has confirmed dates for Prime Day 2022, the sale will kick off on 12 July and end at midnight on 13 July.
Last year Amazon Prime Day took place on June 21 and 22, a month earlier than its normal summer slot.
In 2020 the Prime Day date totally bucked the trend, and it was pushed back to October 13 due to Covid-related complications.
Shoppers can expect the best price drops to come from Amazon's own devices, including Echo Dots, Fire tablets, Ring video doorbell and Kindle e-readers.
But it's not just Amazon smart devices that are typically on sale during Prime Day – you can also pick up subscriptions such as Audible, Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited for much less than usual.
Like Prime, these services come with a 30-day free trial period, but that often gets extended to three months.
But it's not just Amazon's own products that get slashed during Prime Day.
Look out for some impressive drops on big-name items, whether that's Elemis cleansing balm or the Shark Anti-Hair Wrap Cordless vacuum cleaner.
Speaking about this year's event, Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime said: “This year, we’re making it simple for members to find the best deals, from personalized deal recommendations to Alexa reminders. It’s never been easier for Prime members to shop, save, and make the most of Prime Day.”
Simple: you'll need to sign up to Amazon Prime.
Amazon's subscription service comes with a lot of perks, including free next-day delivery (and even same-day delivery in certain postcodes).
You can also get access to Prime Video, Amazon's ever-growing streaming service of movies and TV shows.
Amazon also offers members early access to its 24-hour 'lightning' deals (something that's ramped up dramatically during Prime Day itself).
Of course, Prime comes with a cost: £7.99 a month, or £79 a year for a 12-month plan – but it also has a 30-day free trial period.
That's more than enough time to cancel if you fancy picking up some exclusive bargains during Prime Day.
Unsurprisingly, Amazon doesn't make the cancellation process easy – but we've got step-by-step instructions in our how to cancel Amazon Prime article.
IT might be tempting to dive in and snap up LOADS of items, but here’s how you can guarantee you’re getting a good deal on Amazon.
PREPARE Research the items you want to buy and find out the cheapest price. Websites like PriceSpy, PriceHistory and CamelCamelCamel will give you historical data on prices so you can see how much you should pay. You can also set up price alerts to let you know when the cost drops.
CHECK CAREFULLY Use FakeSpot to check whether the item is genuine or not. The site scans the reviews to see if they're "reliable" or not so you can decide whther you trust the seller.
TRIAL IT FIRST Sign up to the 30 day Amazon Prime trial to take advantage of the Lightning Deals and free delivery. But remember to cancel the subscription before the trial is up or you'll be charged the full £79.
SHOP NOW TO SAVE TIME Put the items you want in your basket ahead of Black Friday so that when the deals drop on June 21, all you'll have to do is pay.
Amazon Prime Day has been around for several years now, and it's a firm fixture in the sales calendar.
It was originally launched in 2015 to celebrate Amazon’s 20th birthday but has since evolved into a cult-like sale a bit like Black Friday or Cyber Monday.
It usually lasts for a couple of days, with many new deals appearing on the second day.
You can expect to find low prices on Amazon's own-brand items, along with plenty of branded goods and household names across a variety of departments – with brands
In fact, pretty much every last product category under the sun gets included in the Prime Day sale.
Of course, there's a catch: read on to find out how to claim these exclusive Prime Day deals.
Here's a run-down of the dates that Amazon Prime Day has taken place since its inception in 2015:
Amazon Prime Day is the busy sales event of the summer – but in terms of length, scale and intensity, Black Friday is the reigning deals period of the year.
You'll find terrific price drops during both sales – and some Prime Day offers may well match those you find during Black Friday in November.
But remember, the Prime Day deals are only available to people who have signed up to Amazon Prime, while Black Friday deals are available to all.
Keep track of all the best Amazon Prime Day deals as they launch.
Studying? It's definitely worth checking out what's on offer in the much cheaper Amazon Prime student membership.
Amazon slashes iPhone 12 range to lowest prices EVER in rare deal.
