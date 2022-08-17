Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro launch imminent as multiple certifications surface – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Ads

Yordan 16 August 2022

Samsung Android Tablets

Samsung brought the durable Galaxy XCover6 Pro smartphone in July and we expected to see the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro as well. It is now August and the tablet is still unannounced, but a launch might be just around the corner.

The tablet received certifications at Bluetooth SIG, Google Play List, and Google Play Console, revealing some of its specs. Samsung’s new durable tablet will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset.



Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro certifications

There are two model numbers that appear on these certifications – SM-T636B and SM-T636N and the assumptions are one is Wi-Fi-only, while the other also supports LTE and 5G. The Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro is certified with Bluetooth 5.2.

The device is also listed with 4 GB RAM which might be only one of many choices, even if the predecessor Active3 had just this one option. The resolution will be 1920 x 1200 pixels which is a 16:10 ratio – pretty standard for a tablet. Also, the device will run on Android 12L which is optimized for large screens (hence the L in the name), including tablets.

Waiting for upgrade on A7 lite 8.7inch with better chipset and cameras.

This ain't a gaming tablet.

4gb ram in 2022/23 is a joke. As always Samsung cut corners to save money while charging more than others.

