Tigo Energy releases rapid shutdown devices for up to 700-W panels – Solar Power World

Solar Power World

By Kelsey Misbrener | August 16, 2022

Tigo Energy announced the launch of two 25-A Tigo TS4 MLPE products supporting the latest high-power and high-current bifacial solar modules. The Tigo TS4-A-F 25A and Tigo TS4-A-2F 25A rapid shutdown devices provide advanced first-responder safety functionality for solar modules rated up to 700 W, including bifacial modules. Both products feature compatibility with Pure Signal technology in Tigo RSS Transmitters and pair with a list of third-party solar inverters to deliver design and installation flexibility for solar installers and EPCs.

As solar module power ratings and demand for higher power density continue to rise, the Tigo TS4-A-F 25A and Tigo TS4-A-2F 25A are essential building blocks for large-scale commercial and industrial solar installations. Tigo TS4 rapid shutdown products ensure that installers have the flexibility to deploy the industry’s highest wattage solar modules to offer their customers the most energy production per available rooftop space. Tigo TS4 products also reduce balance-of-system (BOS) and labor costs because of a no-bolt design and no need for additional ground wiring. Through the Tigo Enhanced program, Tigo customers and installers have the freedom to choose the right equipment for their solar projects through simple, plug-and-play pairing with inverters from major suppliers and Tigo Enhanced partners Chint Power Systems (CPS), Solectria, Sungrow, Canadian Solar and Growatt.

Additionally, the new 25-A Tigo TS4 devices offer:

“At Tigo, we serve a rapidly growing number of customers worldwide who install ever larger C&I systems, and we are pleased to serve that market with safe, reliable, and now even more powerful products,” said Jing Tian, chief growth officer at Tigo Energy. “Our investments in innovation ensure that Tigo remains a solar technology leader, and the more powerful 25-Amp TS4 products are a direct result of that.”

The new 25-A Tigo TS4 rapid shutdown products are fully compatible with Tigo RSS Transmitters (with or without Pure Signal technology) and are UL PVRSS certified with hundreds of inverter models.

News item from Tigo Energy

Kelsey is managing editor of Solar Power World and host of the Contractor’s Corner podcast.



