Disney Summer Magic Quest – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

Ads

The stars of “ZOMBIES 3” get some alone time in EPCOT as they compete in a series of games in an effort to raise money for the Special Olympics in the Disney Channel special, “Disney Summer Magic Quest.” This cheesy competition allows Disney Channel and Disney+ viewers to watch the stars of one of the most popular Disney Channel Original Movie series compete in four games, highlight some of the great features of EPCOT and raise money for a good cause.

This is a rather cheesy special, but it’s perfect for the average Disney Channel viewer. It’s fun. It’s silly. It’s a whole lot of fluff. But fans of the “ZOMBIES” series get to see some of their favorite actors in a completely different light. This is not something meant to appeal to a man in his 30s, but it is something this man in his 30s would’ve loved to have watched when he was the right age to be watching specials on the Disney Channel.



My favorite part was getting to see some of the cooler aspects of EPCOT. We get to see a very fun race to the France pavilion with an unexpected detour in the Mexico pavilion thanks to Meg Donnelly not getting the clue. We get to see the newish “Ratatouille” ride at the park. Plus, when they go to the newest pavilion, we get to see the four actors ride on the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster. I loved these aspects, because I love the Disney parks. I probably wouldn’t sit down to watch this if I weren’t reviewing it, but I got to see the park in a very cool light while they had it all to themselves in the dark.

These specials are a lot of fun for the typical Disney Channel viewer. I’m glad they are available on Disney+, because I’m sure some people would like to see them more than once. It was cute. It was fun. It was silly. I won’t rush back to it, but it’s something else for the kids who were always Walt’s main target. Bring in the kids and the rest of the family will come with them. While Disney can seem like it’s lost its way at times, specials like this will bring in the kids and that’s important.

Ranking: 2.5 stars

What did you think of “Disney Summer Magic Quest?”

You must be logged in to post a comment.

source