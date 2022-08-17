Tesla Investors Boost Stock for Sixth Day, Unfazed by US-China Tensions – Bloomberg

Ads

Bloomberg Markets Americas. Live from New York, is focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.

Bloomberg Markets live from New York, focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.

While the “15-minute city” model promotes neighborhood-level urban planning, Sweden is pursuing a hyper-local twist: a scheme to redesign every street in the nation.

Blackstone Launches $400 Million Sona Comstar Stake Sale

Crypto Ads Starring Matt Damon, Tom Brady Vanish From Television

Dodge Tries to Reinvent Itself for EV Era With First New Model in Nearly a Decade

Tencent Says Meituan Stake-Sale Report Is Not Accurate

World’s Biggest Sovereign Wealth Fund Still Upbeat on Big Tech

More People Are Fleeing Cuba Now Than During 1980 and 1994 Crises

Yellen Sets Six-Month Timeline for IRS Plan to Target Tax Cheats

Scion of $63 Billion Media Fortune Revamps Wealth With Tech Bets

Carlyle’s CEO Drama Exposes Fault Lines Between Old Guard and New

Glazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in Manchester United FC, Sources Say

Ayesha Curry Joins Board of Gardening Startup Back to the Roots

Liz Cheney’s Defense of Democracy Needs a Political Strategy

Russia’s War in Ukraine Is How the Soviet Union Finally Ends

Biden’s New Climate Act Is About to Meet a Fierce Foe

AMC’s CEO Will Do Whatever It Takes to Keep His Company a Meme Forever

Pension Veteran Tears Into Public Funds for ‘Bogus Benchmarking’

Ohio Raises a Volunteer Army to Fight Election Hacking

Ron DeSantis Sued by Prosecutor He Suspended Over Florida Abortion Ban

‘Hating ESG’: Advocates Are Looking to Replace the Label

Serbia’s Gay Premier Says Unity Key After Orthodox Bishop Curse

Your House Is Due for an Electrical Upgrade

A Spanish Town Is Using Ships for Water to Keep Taps Running

Venezuela Dismantles Chavez Propaganda in Capitalist Makeover

After Police Chief’s Racist Tirade, Mississippi City Lands in Court

Bedrock, USA: A Drug Treatment Clinic Brings Out the NIMBYs

Crypto Ads Starring Matt Damon, Tom Brady Vanish From Television

Genesis CEO Steps Down as Crypto Broker Slashes Its Workforce

Coinbase Insider Trading May Be Wider Than US Case: Study



Tesla Inc. investors are unfazed by the brewing geopolitical tensions between US and China around Taiwan, as the stock rose for a sixth straight session ahead of the company’s annual meeting on Thursday.

The electric-vehicle maker’s stock closed up 2.3% at $922.19 in New York on Wednesday. After surging 19% in just over a week the shares are now up more than 47% from the May 24 closing low of $628.16. Better-than-expected second-quarter results and a climate change bill from the Biden administration are helping fuel the enthusiasm for the stock.

source