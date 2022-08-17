HBO Max Is Getting a Shuffle Button for TV Episodes – PCMag

Ads

HBO Max is introducing a new shuffle button, which will allow viewers to play a random episode from one of 45 streaming TV series.

Unlike Netflix’s “Play Something” function—which automatically picks a TV show or film based on your viewing history and watch list—HBO Max’s version is limited to a curated list of programs, and globally available only via the desktop (web browser) interface. Once you’ve selected a show, HBO will decide which episode from that show to play, taking the decision out of your hands.

“With HBO Max as home to the greatest array of series, movies, and specials for audiences of all ages, picking an episode of your favorite show isn’t always an easy task,” parent company WarnerMedia said in an email to PCMag.

“Users can select the shuffle button on the series detail page for 45 curated shows, including beloved titles like Friends, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Big Bang Theory, Looney Tunes, Rick and Morty, Teen Titans Go!, Selena + Chef, Whose Line is it Anyway, and more,” according to the statement. “With an added element of serendipity, selecting the shuffle button lets you kick your feet up and start watching faster.”

From comedies and reality TV to animation and drama, there’s something for everyone to watch willy-nilly. The full list of what’s available(Opens in a new window) will change depending on your location, and the current 45-series limit may expand. Seeing as HBO states the shuffle button is one of its most requested features, expect it to appear as an option every time a new TV series joins the service.

Editors’ Note: This article was updated on March 24 with commend from WarnerMedia.

