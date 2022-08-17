Athiya Shetty Sets Internet Ablaze With Her Recent Instagram Post. Boyfriend KL Rahul Reacts – NDTV Movies

Ads

Athiya Shetty shared this picture. (courtesy: athiyashetty)

Athiya Shetty has treated her Insta family to a stunning picture of herself, and we can’t take our eyes off. In the image, Athiya can be seen in a backless black top paired with matching bottoms. Sharing the post, she wrote, “All of the lights”. Soon after she shared the post, her boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul dropped fire and volcano emoticons in the comment section. KL Rahul’s friend and cricketer Hardik Panday also dropped a fire emoticon. Father Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor dropped heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

Ever since Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their relationship official, fans have been speculating that the couple will get married by the end of the year. Reacting to this, Suniel Shetty told news agency PTI, “She is a daughter, she will get married sometime. I’d want my son also to get married. The sooner the better! But it’s their choice. As far as Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. It’s for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. I’d like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there.”

Of late, Athiya Shetty has been posting some mushy and adorable pictures with boyfriend KL Rahul. A few weeks ago, she shared a photo in which they both can be seen happily posing for the camera. Sharing the image, she wrote, “favourite one”.

Check out the post below:

On KL Rahul’s birthday, Athiya shared monochrome pictures and captioned it as: “Anywhere with you, happy birthday”. Check out the post below:

In terms of work, Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with the movie Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi. Last, she was seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

