Netflix's Nayanthara Beyond the Fairytale teaser: An intimate look at Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's love story. Watch – The Indian Express

Netflix on Tuesday released the teaser of its upcoming documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. The documentary is based on the star-studded wedding of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. The teaser gives us a glimpse of the couple sharing their beliefs and intimate details of their relationship. “I only believe in working. Definitely nice to know that you have so much of love around,” says Nayanthara.

“As a woman, her nature and character itself is very inspiring. She is very beautiful inside out,” Vignesh opens up. The release date of the documentary is not revealed yet.

Besides the elaborate preparation and the wealth that went into putting together the fairytale wedding, which was attended by the who’s who of Indian cinema, the documentary also seems to capture the essence of what makes Nayanthara and Vignesh tick as a power couple.

Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony that took place on June 9 in Chennai’s Mahabalipuram. The event happened amid tight security with several measures in place to protect any sort of media leak from the wedding ceremony. Top stars of Indian cinema including Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Suriya, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Atlee are among some of the high-profile guests that attended the wedding ceremony.

The pictures of the ceremony showed that the couple opted for traditional wedding rituals.

Before entering wedlock, Nayanthara and Vignesh courted each other for about seven years. The couple first met on the sets of the 2015 dark comedy Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Vignesh directed the movie, which had Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati in the lead role. During the filming, Vignesh and Nayanthara fell in love and have been together since.

The couple recently also collaborated for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. While Vignesh helmed the film, Nayanthara played the female lead. The film also had Vijay Sethupati and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles.

