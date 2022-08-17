Earn Rewards With New Crypto Quilvius By Signing Up Through Binance – Cryptonews

Ads

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content.

Quilvius (QVUI) is a new crypto project entering the market and is focused on NFTs and the Metaverse. Whilst this may sound common, Quilvius is a unique project to enter the crypto world.

Targeting an audience who love to read and learn new things, Quilvius is a project unlike any other. Furthermore, Quilvius provides users with the opportunity to earn rewards if QVUI tokens are purchased whilst it is still in presale.

Built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), you can also earn rewards by signing up through Binance (BNB).

Unlike other NFT-based projects, Quilvius is dedicated to knowledge and education. Quilvius claims to be on a mission to make culture and knowledge available to individuals worldwide, so its platform will be used for NFT-related publications, books, e-books, magazine, articles, and journals.

This is a new take on crypto as it targets a niche that is not commonly targeted within the crypto world. With its native token, QVUI, Quilvius aims to revolutionise the world of book reading by making it affordable, accessible and interactive.

As society progresses, it seems as if younger generations do not enjoy reading as much, especially with the internet and social media being on the rise. So, what better way to continue spreading culture and knowledge than through crypto?

Quilvius is actually a non-profit project, which is rare in the crypto world. Any commission that is made through Quilvius will be donated to decentralised organisations, educational institutions and university funds that contribute to the development of art and culture.

Additionally, this fund will also support writers who aim to publish their own books and novels but do not have the opportunity to do this alone.

Quilvius is built on Binance’s blockchain, also known as the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). BSC was chosen to ensure the safe progress of Quilvius. Making the most of BSC’s blockchain technology, Quilvius is maximising its strength and potential to succeed in the long term.

An additional feature that Quilvius provides is its bonuses and rewards. If you wish to purchase QVUI tokens, you can sign up through Binance to earn a 18% bonus.

Furthermore, as Quilvius is currently in presale, it is offering users extra rewards depending on when the tokens are purchased. For example, if you purchase QVUI tokens whilst Quilvius is in the first stage of presale, you can earn a 10% bonus.

Similarly, you can earn a 5% bonus if you purchase in stage 2 of presale, and 3% bonus if you purchase in stage 3 of presale.

Additionally, Quilvius also provides a referral bonus of 25%! As this is not a common strategy used by crypto projects, this is a great incentive to help build Quilvius’ community.

With the help of the Binance Smart Chain, Quilvius is on track to reach success as it is targeting a niche market within the crypto community, and has a strong plan and core values behind the project.

Learn more about Quilvius (QVUI) here:

Presale: http://join.quilvius.com/

Website: http://quilvius.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/QuilviusOfficial

