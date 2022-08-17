Five MCU Shows Are Set To Arrive on Disney+ in 2023 – HYPEBEAST

Five MCU Shows Are Set To Arrive on Disney+ in 2023 –...

Ads

Since WandaVision debut in January 2021, Marvel has released 13 TV series and feature films in the past 18 months. The studio shows no signs of stopping when it comes to its MCU releases. Just recently, Thor: Love and Thunder hit theatres as the fourth installment of the franchise. It will be about a month until MCU’s next set of releases will hit Disney+. Those include She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and I Am Groot.

TV Line has also reported and confirmed that the streaming platform is set to release at least five new series. Down the MCU pipeline, fans can expect Secret Invastion, Loki Season 2, Ironheart, Echo and Agatha: House of Harkness to arrive on the streamer by the end of 2023. Others have not yet been announced, but it is said that additional announcements will be made throughout the year.

While there has not been announcement surrounding films from the MCU, Disney is hoping tie fans over with the announcement of the series coming to the platform. Fans should be expecting Secret Invasion first, however, it could debut later in 2023. Agatha: House of Harkness is slated to begin production this October. Marvel remains tight lipped with its leaks and fans will just have to wait until the official announcements are made. Stay tuned for more information.

In other entertainment news, Tom Cruise has reportedly made over $100 million USD for Top Gun: Maverick.

2022 Hypebeast Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

HYPEBEAST® is a registered trademark of Hypebeast Hong Kong Ltd.

Gain access to exclusive interviews with industry creatives, think pieces, trend forecasts, guides and more.

We charge advertisers instead of our readers. Support us by whitelisting our site.

Whitelist Us

Already whitelisted us? Refresh page

source

Ads