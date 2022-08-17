How to remove macOS beta from a Mac – Macworld

Ads

If you are a developer, or just curious about what the next version of macOS will be like to use, you can install the beta of the upcoming version on your Mac. But what do you do when you no longer want to run the beta?

If the beta is causing havoc with your Mac, you are fed up with having to set aside hours each week while the latest update is installed, or you want to keep the most recent stable version rather than spoil things with the next update read on.

We’ll run through the simple steps to revert from the macOS Ventura beta to the final version of macOS Monterey (or even from a beta of Monterey back to the last officially released version) in detail below, but essentially they are as follows:

It’s simple enough, but there are a few problems you may encounter along the way, so read on for a full explanation of the steps.

The first thing to do is remove yourself from Apple’s macOS beta program as this will stop the beta updates from arriving on your Mac.

Here’s what you should do:

As explained on the last screen, this won’t remove the beta from your Mac, it will simply mean you no longer receive further beta updates (unless you choose to sign up for the beta again).

Now that you have left the beta program you will no longer receive the updates – but you will be stuck with that version of the beta running on your Mac.

There are a few ways you can revert from the beta to the latest full version of the operating system on a Mac. The method will depend on which version of macOS you wish to revert to and whether you made a backup.

Luckily it’s easier to downgrade from a beta to macOS Monterey or an earlier macOS (although downgrading to anything predating High Sierra is more tricky because Apple started using a completely new filing system (APFS) from High Sierra onwards). Read: How to install an old macOS.

If you want to remove the beta and return to a previous version of macOS you have a few choices: the simplest way is to install the current version of macOS via Software Update. However, there are a lot of different ways you can return to the earlier version of macOS, which we will discuss below.

Having removed your Mac from the beta program, you will be able to install macOS Monterey on your Mac. You have a few options here:

Follow these steps to install the current version of the macOS.

There is more advice about installing macOS on your Mac here. Including what to do if you encounter problems installing macOS.

If you find that Monterey isn’t available to download via Software Update – perhaps because your Mac erroneously believes it’s already running the software – you can trick your Mac into downloading the full version of the software and installing it by using the Mac App Store.

You may see a message that the software is already installed. Just confirm that you do want to go ahead with the download and once you have the installer you will be able to install the final version over the beta.

It’s also possible to download and install an older OS using the built-in Recovery mode (this could be the quickest method – if you web connection is good). But it depends on what version you are reverting two. We run through how to do this here: How to reinstall macOS using Recovery Mode.

Here’s how to reinstall the most recent compatible version of macOS on your Mac using Recovery:

Alternatively, if you don’t want to go back to Monterey, press Shift + Option + Command + R to reinstall the version of macOS that was installed on your Mac when you purchased it.

This is another option, but it’s important to remember that the backup will not include any changes you made since you started running the macOS beta. All the data on your Mac will be erased during the restore process and only the data from the last backup you made will be restored, so be sure to make a separate copy of anything you don’t want to lose (or at least copy it to iCloud).

Having unregistered your Mac from the beta program, as above, follow these steps:

We have a guide to restoring from Time Machine here.

Currently it is easy to download the latest version of Monterey from the Mac App Store – but if you want to install an older version of the macOS it’s a lot more complicated because Apple made it difficult to download old versions of macOS in Catalina. It’s not easy, but luckily, we have instructions for how to get an older version of the Mac operating system here.

Having obtained the version of macOS you want you’ll need to follow these instructions: How to make a boot drive for macOS.

Once you have your boot drive ready, follow these instructions to reinstall the older version of macOS.

Now you can recover your setting and data from the last back up you made prior to installing the beta.

As we said above, it’s a little more complicated if you are reverting from Big Sur, Catalina, Mojave or High Sierra to a version of the macOS that predates them because Apple has made it harder to get old installers, and (probably related) Apple has switched to a new file system.

Back when Apple stopped trying to make APFS work on Fusion Drives back when it was beta testing High Sierra (an early version of that beta which did support it on Fusion Drives), the company issued the following instructions to downgrade from the APFS version to a HFS+ version. Since Mojave brings APFS to hard drives and Fusion Drives as well, it is likely that if your Mac is so equipped you will need to bear this in mind when downgrading.

We’ll say it again: before you install the older version of the Mac operating system, make sure that you make a copy of all your important files. Remember you won’t be able to recover files that Time Machine backed up since you were running the beta – because this will recover that version of macOS too – so make a separate back up of these.

