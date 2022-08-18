Shiba Inu Closes Gap With Rival, Dogecoin, As Followers Surpass 3.33 Million | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

Ads

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin have been in one of the most bitter rivalries that the crypto space has ever seen. Not only do they compete in terms of returns but also in terms of community. Both digital assets have seen their communities grow tremendously in the last year. However, Dogecoin has always been in the lead, especially in terms of Twitter followers. This may not be the case for much longer as SHIB continues to close the gap.

The rate at which Shiba Inu has seen its followership growth on Twitter has been nothing short of incredible. The project which is barely a year old at this point has become one of the most recognizable names in the crypto industry. This has translated to millions of followers on its official Twitter page.

Related Reading | Dogecoin Co-Founder Says The Meme Coin Was Created By A Stupid Person

However fast the growth of Shiba Inu followers on Twitter has been, it has always remained one step behind that of its rival, Dogecoin. Nevertheless, with time, SHIB has begun to cover the gap that separated them.

It recently surged above 3,332,470 million followers on Twitter. Now, Dogecoin is only sitting at 3,356,541 million followers on the social media platform. This means that SHIB is now only about 20,000 followers away from being on equal footing with the coin on the social media site, and perhaps even surpassing it.



This number has put it ahead of the likes of Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano. All of which are beloved projects in the space. It now sits at 4th place n the list of top 10 cryptocurrencies by Twitter followers as of the time of this writing.

On May 13th, Shiba Inu officially marked one year after Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, had made the largest donation to a charitable cause using cryptocurrency. The founder who had received trillions of tokens from the SHIB team had promptly donated more than $1 billion worth of tokens, 50 trillion SHIB at the time, to the India COVID Relief Fund.

Today, we celebrate the anniversary of the record-setting crypto charitable donation that @VitalikButerin made in $SHIB. We are honored to be a part of such an impactful act of generosity. pic.twitter.com/StvKD8fRdf

— Shib (@Shibtoken) May 14, 2022

What made this remarkable was not only the sheer value of the donation but what it would do for SHIB’s credibility going forward. The donation by Buterin using the meme coin had sparked significant curiosity in the minds of crypto investors who had then begun to seek out the altcoin.

Related Reading | Data Shows Top Coins Among Most Hated Crypto, But Not Dogecoin

This would mark the beginning of one of the largest bull rallies in the crypto space. From this simple act of generosity, Buterin had been able to help people affected by COVID in India, which was being ravaged by the virus at the time, and also kickstart one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the space.

For updates and exclusive offers enter your email.

Bitcoin news portal providing breaking news, guides, price analysis about decentralized digital money & blockchain technology.

© 2021 Bitcoinist. All Rights Reserved.

source

Ads