What Are Instagram Highlights and How to Use Them – Online Tech Tips

Ads

A great way to upgrade your profile



Whether you’re new to Instagram or have been using it for a few years, it’s never too late to upgrade your Instagram profile. Compared to other social media platforms, a profile page on Instagram doesn’t require too much work if you know what you’re doing.

This time we’ll specifically talk about Instagram Highlights. Have you seen people feature their Instagram stories in little circles on their profiles? In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to add those to your profile page as well. Here you’ll find out what Instagram Highlights are, why you should use them, and how to create your own.

Instagram Highlights are the stories from your stories’ archive that you choose to feature on your profile page. If you have an Instagram Story and want your followers to see it even after the original 24 hours, you can store it in one of your Highlights and keep it on your page for as long as you like.

Unlike normal stories, once you add your archived stories into Highlights, you won’t be able to see the list of viewers or the views count. You also won’t be able to see how many new people watch your stories once you’ve added them in a Highlight. Still, this is a good way to keep the best stories on your profile.

You can add both photo and video stories to your Instagram Highlights. The only limit is 100 stories per one Highlight. At the same time, you can add as many Highlights to your Instagram profile as you want. The viewers will simply need to scroll left to see the Highlights that don’t fit on the screen.

You’ve probably seen Instagram influencers have many Highlights on their profiles. They can spice up your profile, as well as give new followers a chance to get to know you before they see your fresh stories and posts. If you’re running a professional Instagram account for your business or have a blog on Instagram, you need to learn how to use Instagram Highlights for marketing purposes.

First things first, let’s take you through the path of how to create Highlights on Instagram, add or delete stories from them, as well as how to decorate them with a custom cover photo.

You can create a new highlight on Instagram using your current active stories or your archived stories. To do that, you need to have an archiving feature enabled on your account. Normally, it’s set to active by default but if you have it turned off, here’s how to switch the archiving feature back on.

Once you make sure that you have the archived stories enabled, you can proceed to creating your first Instagram Highlight.

The steps for creating a new Highlight are the same for both iPhone and Android users. Here’s how to create an Instagram Highlight using one of your current stories.

If you leave the name blank, your highlight will just appear to Instagram users as “Highlights”. You can also edit the name later. You can also edit the Instagram story highlight covers but we’ll come back to that in a bit.

If you want to create an Instagram Highlight using your archived stories content, follow the steps below.

You’ll now see your new Instagram Highlight appear on your profile.

If your highlight is dedicated to something ongoing in your life (like daily pictures of your pet), you’ll need to add new stories to it later. Here’s how you can do that.

New stories will then appear in your Highlight.

You might accidentally add the wrong story to your highlight, or maybe you just changed your mind and decide to remove some of them. To delete certain stories from your Instagram Highlight, follow the steps below.

You can later add the same stories back to your highlight if you change your mind.

When you create a new Highlight, Instagram automatically assigns the cover image for it from the stories that you added. Sometimes it works well but often it looks weird as the image needs to be perfectly centered in order to look good in a circle shape.

If you look at Instagram accounts with a big following, you’ll see that most of them use custom cover images as their Instagram Highlight icons. If you choose that path, you can get creative and feature your own hashtags, stickers, and emojis on your covers. You can also make sure to follow your brand colors, so that your Highlights fit better with your Instagram feed.

There are plenty of ways you can use to create custom images for your Instagram Highlights. You can search the internet for free icons and templates that you can use, or use a tool like Canva to create your own.

Once you have that ready, here’s how to edit the cover of your highlight.

If you ever decide that you don’t want to have a certain Highlight featured on your profile anymore, you can easily remove it from your page. To do that, follow the steps below.

That’s it, you’ll have to create a new highlight from scratch if you want to restore it later.

Instagram has plenty of tools that you can use to make your profile stand out and attract new audiences. That includes Instagram stories and highlights. Make sure to take advantage of these to grow your following and build your profile on Instagram and social media in general.

Anya is a freelance technology writer. Originally from Russia, she is currently a full-time Remote Worker and Digital Nomad. With a background in Journalism, Language Studies, and Technical Translation, Anya couldn’t imagine her life and work without using modern technology on a daily basis. Always looking out for new ways to make her life and location-independent lifestyle easier, she hopes to share her experiences as a tech- and internet-addict through her writing. Read Anya’s Full Bio







Welcome to Online Tech Tips – A blog that provide readers with daily computer tutorials, technology news, software reviews, and personal computing tips. We have thousands of articles and guides to help you get the most out of technology. Our articles have been read over 275 million times since we launched in 2007.

Home About Contact Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2007-2022 Online Tech Tips.com, LLC All Rights Reserved

Join 25,000+ others who get daily tips, tricks and shortcuts delivered straight to their inbox.

We will never spam you, unsubscribe at any time.

source

Ads