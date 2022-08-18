Crypto Prices Today: Coinbase To Pause New ETH Withdrawal, Deposit During ‘The Merge’ – Outlook India

Ads

BTC falls by 1.23 per cent to $23,753, ETH falls by 1.67 per cent to $1,876. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin wants to burn the staked ETH of sanction complying validators

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 7:33 pm

Global crypto market capitalisation fell by 1.26 per cent to $1.14 trillion, and the total crypto market volume increase by 3.08 per cent to $68.94 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market increased by 0.01 per cent to 39.96 per cent. Today’s top gainer was EOS, and it was trading at $1.54. It increased by 18.96 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The top loser

Bitcoin (BTC)

BTC fell by 1.23 per cent, and it was trading at $23,753. Its market cap decreased by 1.23 per cent to $454.2 billion, and its trading volume increased by 3.45 per cent to $29.5 billion.

Ethereum (ETH)

Coinbase announced that they will briefly pause new Ethereum and ERC-20 token deposits and withdrawals during ‘The Merge’ as precautionary measures.

In other news, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin revealed that he wanted to punish validators as they are complying with the censorship requests, by burning their stake tokens, he revealed in a recent Twitter Poll on ETH censorship.

ETH fell by 1.6 per cent to $1,876, and its market cap decreased by 1.66 per cent to $228.9 billion, and its trading volume increased by 5.25 per cent to $17.6 billion.

OTHER ALTcoins

XRP

XRP’s price increased by 0.05 per cent to trade at $0.3775, while its market cap decreased by 0.54 per cent to $18.6 billion, and the trading volume increased by 32.13 per cent to $1.2 billion.

Solana (SOL)

SOL’s price fell by 3.90 per cent to $42.39. Its market cap decreased by 3.90 per cent to $14.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 12.12 per cent to $1.05 billion.

Cardano (ADA)

ADA’s price decreased by 2.87 per cent to $0.551. Its market cap decreased by 3.43 per cent to $18.5 billion, and its trading volume increased by 24.14 per cent to $924.7 million.

MEME COINS

Dogecoin (DOGE)

DOGE’s price decreased by 3.78 per cent to $0.08317, and its market cap filled by 3.78 per cent to

$11.03 billion, while its trading volume decreased by 1.94 per cent to $1.4 billion.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

SHIB’s price increased by 2.15 per cent to trade at $0.00001622. Its market cap increased by 2.15 per cent to $8.9 billion, and its trading volume decrease



