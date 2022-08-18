The fate of Hulu under Disney is unclear – Axios

Ads

Disney's decision to add R-rated movies to Disney+ raises questions about its eventual plans for its other entertainment streaming service, Hulu.

Why it matters: The ultimate fate of Hulu is a $27.5 billion question for Disney and a matter that has hung over the heads of executives ever since Disney acquired majority control of the streaming service via its deal for Fox's entertainment assets in 2019.

Driving the news: Beginning Friday, superhero films based on Marvel characters "Deadpool," "Deadpool 2" and "Logan" are available on Disney+.

The intrigue: Hulu was originally designed to be the home for more mature adult titles it gained from the Fox deal, with Disney+ being more family oriented.

State of play: Hulu is currently jointly owned by Disney and Comcast, with Disney being the controlling stakeholder.

What they're saying: LightShed analyst Rich Greenfield argues Disney's moves make the case it should sell Hulu to Comcast to pair it with Peacock, rather than buy out Comcast's stake.

source