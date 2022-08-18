Deals: Take Up to $50 Off Apple's iPad Mini 6, Starting at $459 – MacRumors

Ads

Today on Amazon you can save on every Wi-Fi model of the iPad mini 6, with prices starting at $459.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, down from $499.00. You’ll find all four colors on sale at this price, and B&H Photo is matching in Purple.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

At $40 off, this deal remains the best price we’ve ever seen on this iPad mini 6 model, which first launched in September 2021 with a larger 8.3-inch display, the A15 Bionic chip, support for the Apple Pencil 2, and a USB-C port. Each iPad mini is shipped and sold directly by Amazon.

You can also get an all-time low price on the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6, priced at $599.00, down from $649.00. Amazon is again offering this iPad mini in all four colors: Starlight, Space Gray, Purple, and Pink. B&H Photo is matching the sale in every color as well.

There are some cellular deals on the iPad mini 6, but they aren’t as steep or varied as the Wi-Fi models. The 64GB Cellular iPad mini 6 is on sale for $599.00 in Space Gray, down from $649.00 (matched at B&H); and the 256GB Cellular iPad mini 6 is on sale for $759.00 in Starlight, down from $799.00 (matched at B&H).

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

When will iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 be released? Here’s everything we know.

Apple on July 20 released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, bringing improvements to the live sports experience in the TV app and several bug fixes.

Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch 7 – which one to get?

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Apple is already working on the next-generation versions of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.

Apple’s next high-end iPhone lineup.

All we know about the next mainstream iPhone models.

The next Apple Watch.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source