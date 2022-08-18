How to unsend an email on iPhone using iOS 16 – The Apple Post

Ads



Apple has added the ability to unsend emails on iPhone with iOS 16, giving users the option to correct spelling mistakes or recall accidentally sent emails completely after tapping the send button.

Third-party email apps offering the ability to unsend emails have been available on the App Store for a long time, but never before has Apple built the functionality into the default Mail app on iPhone.

iOS 16 also includes a new feature that automatically reminds users to follow up on an email if they have not received a response, as well as a prompt to warn if a user forgets to include an attachment in their email.

To check that your email was definitely changed or cancelled, check the Send folder in the Mail app.



By default, the Mail app delays the send by 10-seconds to allow users to tap the undo send button if required, however, the duration of the delay can be changed within the Settings app.

Additionally, if users wish to turn off the delay completely, this can be done through the Settings app.

