Lilbits: iPhone 14 announcement imminent, UE Wonderboom 3 has a micro USB port, don't count out Netflix games just yet, and Linux phone news – Liliputing

Ads

Liliputing

Rumor has it that Apple could introduce the iPhone 14 family on September 7th and make the phones available in stores the following week.

Meanwhile in Linux phone land, there have been some exciting developments recently… but also some friction between one of the companies that helped spur development of Linux for phones in recent years and developers who are actually working on the software that makes those phones work.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Apple could announced the iPhone 14 on September 7th according to this report. Expect new iPads, Macs, and Apple Watch devices this fall as well, although it’s unclear which of those, if any, will be announced alongside the iPhone 14. https://t.co/D8rRujPazH

— Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 17, 2022

The new WhatsApp native Windows app lets you send and receive messages without keeping your phone connected. While WhatsApp started out as a phone-only app, you can now link up to four devices to your account with multi-device support. https://t.co/doumHGDc6F

— Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 17, 2022

While not nearly as many people are playing Netflix’s mobile games as are streaming Netflix movies & TV shows, gaming usage is trending upward and it may be too soon to write it off. https://t.co/MnwAlrprGA

— Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 17, 2022

The developer of Megapixels and many other apps for Linux phones has ceased working with Pine64 following numerous points of friction between the Pinephone maker and the community of devs creating software that runs on the phones. https://t.co/LpmKag0KsX

— LinuxSmartphone (@LinuxSmartphone) August 17, 2022

Ads

This Debian-based mobile Linux distro uses Halium to run on phones that ship with Android. Recent updates include support for the F(x)tec Pro1-X and Sony Xperia 5. full-disk encryption option, Android app support through WayDroid, and external monitor support. https://t.co/QtgpJIplgk

— LinuxSmartphone (@LinuxSmartphone) August 17, 2022

MauiKit Frameworks and Apps version 2.2.0 is coming out soon! A lot of improvements and consistency coming to this new release. pic.twitter.com/nWGRlb8tIe

— Maui Project (@maui_project) August 16, 2022

The latest Windows 11 dev channel preview build includes a native ARM64 version of the Camera app, plus the ability for the app to detect camera shutter status. The Microsoft Store also now shows screenshots in search results. https://t.co/6eVfgv1mJq pic.twitter.com/7KBx45jL63

— Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 17, 2022

An upcoming version of Microsoft’s PowerToys utility for Windows could add PowerOCR, which allows you to copy text from an image to your clipboard and paste as text into a document. https://t.co/FfPCfkXvOC pic.twitter.com/luH3vEYyQu

— Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 17, 2022

Custom ROMS based on Android 13 have begun to arrive for a handful of phones, making it possible to run the latest version of Google’s OS on devices that may not have official Android 13 builds yet (or ever). https://t.co/IyL7uVXMKt

— Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 17, 2022

UE Wonderboom 3 is a $100 portable Bluetooth speaker with 360 degree sound, 14 hours battery life, and 131 foot range (up from 100 feet in the previous-gen). But it still uses a micro USB port for charging, which is an odd choice in 2022. Available Aug 31 https://t.co/CkRtNdp10c

— Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 17, 2022

Wondering if the chip shortage is over? It’s complicated. Automotive and industrial customers are still seeing shortages. But there’s a surplus of chips for PCs, phones, and other devices after chip makers ramped up production while demand was falling. https://t.co/EwbE84Jkrx

— Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 17, 2022

Looks like the KT-R1C is finally real! Local orders over there going through so I imagine international orders will be available pretty soon. pic.twitter.com/tbrWvDIfr7

— Kezins🎮 (@RKezins) August 16, 2022

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or…

Contribute via PayPal

1 Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.





Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

I wonder if the iPhone 14 will have USB-C. Or is Apple going to release an iPhone 15 before the EU’s deadline?

There’s been some speculation that they could go 100% wireless charging. But given the fact that they don’t even want to provide USB bricks, something tells me they would face a lot of consumer objection.



Framework Laptop Review: Modular, repairable, upgradeable laptop with a 12th-gen Intel Core processor



Hack your Amazon Fire tablet with Fire Toolbox (Install Google Play, remove Amazon apps, and more)



Compare handheld gaming PC specs (Anbernic, AYN, AYA, GPD, ONEXPLAYER, and Valve)



Daily Deals (8-17-2022)



Lilbits: iPhone 14 announcement imminent, UE Wonderboom 3 has a micro USB port, don’t count out Netflix games just yet, and Linux phone news



Now you can run Ubuntu on a VisionFive single-board PC with a RISC-V processor



Moto Tab G62 is a mid-range Android tablet with a 10.6 inch display and Snapdragon 680

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 15,613 other subscribers



Subscribe

source