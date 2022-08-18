Disney+ has just added 10 big movies to its library – JOE.ie

Ads

Once again, we’re here to tell you that Disney+ has just added a host of movies to its streaming library.

Some are brand new, some are classics, some are neither and might need to be avoided…

On with the list!

BRINGING DOWN THE HOUSE

Steve Martin and Queen Latifah star in this comedy about a man who meets a woman via Internet dating, unaware she has recently escaped from prison.

BRONSON

The movie that put Tom Hardy on everyone’s map, playing a man who spends years in solitary confinement after he is found guilty of robbery.

GUILTY BY SUSPICION

Robert De Niro, Annette Bening, Martin Scorsese and Chris Cooper star in this dark drama about a Hollywood director who gets blacklisted following his alleged involvement with a communist party.

HEAT

Michael Mann’s classic epic crime drama pits LA’s best cop (Al Pacino) against LA’s best bank robber (Robert De Niro).

THE KING OF COMEDY

Completing the De Niro hat trick, this team-up with Martin Scorsese tells the story of the world’s worst stand-up comedian, going to some extreme lengths to achieve fame.

LIGHTYEAR

This is the movie that Andy watched that made him obsessed with Buzz Lightyear, who is voiced by Chris Evans this time. We chatted to James Brolin – who voices the movie’s baddie Zurg – about the movie right here:



MONSTERS

A brilliantly moody sci-fi horror about two people attempting to get back to America, through a part of Mexico that has been lost to giant tentacled extraterrestrials.

THE OBJECT OF MY AFFECTION

A straight, pregnant woman (Jennifer Aniston) develops strong romantic feelings for her gay friend (Paul Rudd), so she decides to raise her child with him. Comedy and drama ensues. It is actually not terrible.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN AMERICA

Whoops, we called it too soon, cos we’ve got another De Niro movie, as a part of Sergio Leone’s crime epic, alongside James Woods and Joe Pesci.

PREY

The prequel to Predator sees a young Comanche warrior pitted against the intergalactic hunter. We chatted to the movie’s director, star and producer, which you can check out right here:

