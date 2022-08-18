Waze app not loading (stuck on 'Just a sec') on Samsung devices – PiunikaWeb

Ads

New updates are being added at the bottom of this story…….

Original story (published on August 15, 2022) follows:

Waze is a satellite navigation service powered by Google. It’s a favorite way to get real-time directions on long drives for many.

In addition to navigation, Waze also offers road alerts and a live traffic map that allows you to avoid potential traffic jams or delays along the way.

Waze is compatible with both smartphones and PCs that have a GPS system. Like other similar apps, it also allows you to create your own routes to plan the entire journey without problems.

However, users of Samsung mobile devices have been facing some issues with the Waze app for a few weeks now.

More specifically, Waze app is not loading or gets stuck on the ‘Just a sec’ message on Samsung smartphones.

According to multiple reports, Waze is not working on Samsung smartphones as the screen is stuck on loading with ‘Just a sec’ message.

when I download a APK file and install the waze, it runs and shows the notification for traffic update but the update interrupts with an error suggesting “oh.. voice didn’t download.. try again” and when I choose OK in began to load with notification of “just a sec…” and goes no end.

pls help me.

Source

Although the vast majority of reports come from Samsung devices, there are some reports from owners of Motorola, Huawei and other devices. So the problem might not be exclusive to Samsung smartphones.

Not even the complete installation and reinstallation of the app helps to solve the bug.

I downloaded the waze app but it is stuck on the “just a sec”. What should I do the resolve it?

The app doesn’t load the map but just says “just a sec”. I’ve uninstall and reinstalled the app, I’ve cleared cache and data but when I run the app it is still frozen.

Source

In some cases, the issue can even cause the phone to get stuck on a black screen when trying to exit the app.

Waze not loading

Hello, I am using Samsung S20, but my waze app does not load. It says please wait and then it doesn’t do anything. If I go out of the app, it’s only black screen where I can’t touch anything. I have tried reinstalling, giving permisions, hard reset, everything. Does anybody know a solution?

Source

There is no official acknowledgment of the issue from Waze team yet. We will update this story as the matter develops.

03:57 pm (IST): A product expert on the Google community has confirmed that devs are working to fix the issue where Waze app is not loading on Samsung devices.

I assure you, they’re working through the issues. If it was something simple, it would be fixed by now but it’s obviously much more in-depth. The devs are working on it. (Source)

PiunikaWeb started as purely an investigative tech journalism website with main focus on 'breaking' or 'exclusive' news.

A tech enthusiast since ever. I like to always be up to date on the latest news in the industry and write about it. Twitter: @jean_ERdC

PiunikaWeb.com is owned and operated by DeepSeaGem Technologies India. Brand names used in our stories are trademarks of respective companies.

