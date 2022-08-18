Report: HBO Max Now Third Largest in Market Share, Overtakes Disney+ and Hulu – Cord Cutters News

Ads

Many of the streaming service offers that appear on cordcuttersnews.com are from companies which may also provide our site with compensation. This allows us to support our site and continue to provide you with the most up to date entertainment and streaming content. Our team prides itself in providing objective news, reviews, opinions, and other related content to educate our readers so you can make informed decisions. Please view our advertising policy page for more information.

Published 4 months ago on Apr 11, 2022

Tmera Hepburn

New data about streaming service performance in Q1 2022 shows that HBO Max saw the most growth during the quarter compared to its competitors, +2% market share since January. This new growth makes HBO Max the third largest streaming platform in the U.S., beating out Disney+ and Hulu according to data from JustWatch.

Disney+ experienced a standstill, while Hulu dropped -1%. Netflix, the longtime leader, suffered -2% drop in Q1, but still remains ahead of its competitors.

HBO Max and HBO ended 2021 with about 73.8M subscribers, exceeding management’s forecast, according to AT&T. The services will likely continue to see growth throughout 2022 after the WarnerMedia Discovery merger has officially closed. HBO Max and Discovery+ are expected to combine into one service.

Currently, HBO Max holds 14% marketshare, behind Netflix’s 23% and Prime Video‘s 19%. Disney+ is not far behind with 13% marketshare, followed by Hulu, Apple TV+, and Paramount+.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for our live Q&A, weekly news recap, and more.

Follow us for more cord cutting news, tips, and reviews.

Plus, join our Tech Support Facebook Group for cord cutting support from our community.

Get our weekly newsletter, the latest deals, and much more.

Cord Cutters News makes money through affiliate partner links: If you click on a link, we may earn a commission. Our writers and editors create all reviews, news, and other content to inform readers, with no influence from our business team. Learn more about how we make money. We take pains to ensure our site is accurate and up to date, but some information might be different than what you find by visiting a vendor website.

© 2022 Cord Cutters News, a Red Ventures company. All rights reserved.

source

Ads