There's A Chance You Might Get Your Galaxy Z Fold 4 Early – Android Headlines

There's A Chance You Might Get Your Galaxy Z Fold 4 Early
It looks like those who pre-ordered the Galaxy Z Fold 4 may end up getting the device early, as the shipping process seems to have already started. 9To5Google points out that some consumers who pre-ordered are already getting notices that the label has been created. Now that in and of itself doesn’t mean the device will show up earlier than the intended August 26 launch date. But it is a good indicator that early shipping of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a possibility.
Stuff like this isn’t entirely out of the ordinary either, though. Pre-orders for all kinds of products have been known to ship and arrive days before an actual launch before. And with popular items like Samsung’s latest phones, it seems all the more probable.
There are a few things to consider here with this. For starters, one or even a hundred people getting notices of early shipment doesn’t mean everyone will get their devices early. But it does appear that there will be at least some lucky consumers.
It’s also entirely possible that details could update the closer it gets to launch. Pushing the arrival date back to the intended date. Based on the screenshot in the report, though, at least one user may end up getting the phone on August 23. A full three days before the official launch.
Another thing to consider is where the device was pre-ordered. Some retailers may ship early while others may not. The point is, if you pre-ordered the device, keep an eye on your email inbox. As you may find that you have an early shipment notification as well.
For instance, if you ordered the phone from Samsung, you may have a better chance of an early shipment than those who placed the order through their carrier or other retailers. Again, this isn’t totally out of the ordinary, but it’s still nice to see.
It also seems that this may not be limited to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The report mentions that Samsung has locked cancellations of the Galaxy Watch 5. Which just might mean early shipments for that device too. The launch date for all of these new products is two weeks from today.
