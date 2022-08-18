Android 13: Major new Google software update release date arrives early – Yahoo Finance UK

Ads

While unionised workers can go on strike, if you’re on your own, you may need to consider how you can boost your pay

Google is releasing its major new update, Android 13.

The release comes slightly earlier than usual: last year’s Android 12 came in October, with Android 11 arriving in September 2020.

But Android 13 is arriving on Pixel devices now, bringing with it a host of new changes.

The most obvious changes are aesthetic, with a new look that allows third-party devices to match the phone’s design and a new look and feel for some apps such as the music and podcast app.

Many of the other features bring Android in line with the Apple ecosystem. Different devices will now work better together, for instance, with support for sharing messages or copy and pasting between phones and laptops.

It also adds new privacy controls, so that apps should only be able to see the information users choose to share with them. Apps can no longer see a person’s full camera roll, for instance, and will try to make it so that developers are not able to pull personal information from the clipboard.

The update is being released now the Pixel 4, 5 and 6. It will arrive as an over the air update – and should be available straight away, though that might depend on what phone network or carrier you are on.

The update will roll out “later this year” to other devices from “Samsung Galaxy, Asus, HMD (Nokia phones), iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo, Xiaomi and more”, Google said. Neither Google or those manufacturers gave any more specific information on when it might arrive.

Rates have gone up six consecutive times, yet very few savers are benefiting, researchers find

The Competition and Markets Authority launched an investigation into the leasehold housing market more than two years ago.

Official figures released on Tuesday showed the UK’s unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points to 3.8% in the three months to June.

Memo from boss Tim Cook backs down from earlier attempt to get all employees in on same three fixed days

Around a fifth of Britain’s train services will operate on Thursday and Saturday during the latest rail strikes.

The Russian National Settlement Depository (NSD), part of Moscow Exchange, said on Tuesday it had scrapped any commission on the transfer of securities from foreign depositories into the Russian system. "We hope that the waiver of Russian securities transfer fees will send a clear and unambiguous signal to unblock clients' assets," said NSD, which was added to the EU list of sanctions entities in June. Russian investors lost access to some of securities stored in foreign depositories due to Western sanctions that followed the beginning of what Russia calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine.

Signal, the secure messaging app, has been hit by a hack that leaked its users phone numbers. The hack is of particular concern to Signal, given that it is intended as a private messaging app and is regularly recommended for use by people whose messages need to stay especially secure. The attack was not conducted directly on Signal, but rather on Twilio, a separate company that provides services to developers.

Walmart scored a big jump in revenues partly driven by inflation but the retail giant faces increasing evidence of shifting consumer behavior due to rising prices, according to quarterly results released Tuesday.

Basics such as butter, milk and poultry show biggest increases in figures from market research group

Traders are betting the Bank of England will double interest rates in next six months.

The production of precast concrete elements is done in controlled conditions in enclosed factories. This means that tolerances can be accurately controlled, waste can be minimised, and that a denser, stronger and better quality concrete can be produced.New York, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Precast Concrete Market by Element, Construction Type, End-use Sector and Region – Global Forecast to 2027" – https://www.reportlinker.com/p04230310/

London, UK, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — London based the Paradox Studios has announced that the launch of the Paradox Metaverse, an open-world, action-adventure, game built on UE5 offers several unique features and benefits to its users. The company aims to revamp the blockchain gaming market and has been working towards development of the paradox metaverse for the last several years. The Paradox Metaverse utilises the latest in blockchain technologies to bring its “play to earn model” to

Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The "Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global (HIFU) High-intensity focused ultrasound therapy market will reach US$ 485.5 Million by 2027. High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) therapy is a

during the forecast period. The digital shipyard vision involves the establishment of smart infrastructure designed to create a smart product and a delivery model that provides ongoing operational support and support services to customers.New York, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Shipyard Market by Shipyard Type, Capacity, Process, Technology, End Use, Digitalization Level and Region – Global Forecast to 2030" – https://www.reportli

The FTSE 100 traded 26.91 points higher, or 0.36%, at 7,536.06 at the end of the day.

Credit Suisse said on Tuesday its asset management arm had filed 18 insurance claims in respect of the frozen supply chain finance funds (SCFF) linked to Greensill. The bank said in a document on its website it had filed 18 insurance claims for the Credit Suisse (Lux) Supply Chain Finance Fund and the Credit Suisse Nova (Lux) Supply Chain Finance High Income Fund with a corresponding exposure of approximately $2.2 billion.

The Office for National Statistics said regular pay, excluding bonuses, grew by 4.7% over the three months to June.

The world’s biggest airline has announced a deal to buy a fleet of new high-tech jets dubbed the “son of Concorde”, setting up the return of supersonic transatlantic flights by the end of the decade.

Uniper, the highest-profile corporate victim of Europe's energy crisis so far, reported a 12.3 billion euro loss ($12.5 billion) due to Russian gas supply cuts, saying it had become a "pawn" in the energy standoff between the European Union and Moscow. Germany's largest importer of Russian gas needed a 15 billion euro government bailout last month after Russia drastically cut flows, forcing Uniper to buy gas elsewhere at much higher prices. The bailout has laid bare Germany's reliance on Russian gas, which accounted for around 55% of the total last year, and the costs of switching to alternative sources to keep on powering Europe's top economy.

Global 5G Security Market Global 5G Security Market Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The "5G Security Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End User, Network Component Security (RAN and Core Security), Architecture, Application, Vertical and Region – Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The publisher forecasts the global 5G security Market size is expected to grow USD 1.3 billion in 2022 to

source