Olaplex Is on Sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022 at a Major Discount – E! NEWS

Ads

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Have you ever pushed off getting a haircut because you wanted to keep your hair long even though your ends are in need of a trim? Has your hairstylist ever complimented you in disbelief over how healthy and damage-free your hair is even though you should have been in for a trim months ago and you use heat styling tools multiple days a week? If you're too familiar with that first scenario and want to experience the second, you need to try Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector. It is nothing short of a miracle worker. Oh, and it's on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022, along with other amazing products from the brand.

According to the company website, the product "restores damaged and compromised hair by repairing from the inside out with [their] patented single ingredient, Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate." That's quite the mouthful, but the part you need to know is that it restores damaged hair. If you want to return your overly processed, damaged hair to its former glory or if you just want to make it look (and feel) better than it ever has, Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector is the one product you need.

Yes, a hair routine with multiple products is great and all, but if you want to save money (and time) to focus on one product, this is it. If you'd like further reassurance before purchasing, just check out some of the reviews below. And if you just want to cut right to the chase without combing through every comment, you just need to know that 64,300+ Amazon customers doled out 5-star reviews for this product. Warning: you'll get hair compliments everywhere you go.

Just apply the treatment to damp hair, leave it on for ten minutes (or longer if you want), then rinse it out, and shampoo and condition as usual. You will see and feel a difference the first time you use it, but if you want major results, work it into your routine by using it 2-3 times per week.

One customer said this was a "miracle product," sharing, "This is a must have if you bleach your hair or are prone to damaged hair. I have been bleaching my hair for eight years and I thought I would have to stop. This product saved my hair. Definitely make sure you leave it in for at least ten minutes so it can really work but it is amazing. It literally brought my hair back to life. It is worth every penny!"

Another gushed, "This stuff is magic with a noticeable difference from the first application."

"This is a game changer. My hair immediately felt stronger and healthier," a shopper shared.

Someone else reviewed, "MAGIC!!!! I swear this stuff is made from Unicorns. I was doubtful, given that I have tried the gamut of hair conditioning treatments (yes, yes, I know this is NOT a conditioner, but a bonder) and all I have to say is WOWZA!"

A fan of the product insisted, "Yes, it is worth it! This really works, and has done wonders for my hair. I went to the salon and they over-processed my hair to the point of frying it. I have used this product twice to fix the damage."

A customer explained, "My hair has been incredibly dry and brittle for years. I've tried everything!!! I've even changed medications as my hair stylist said that could be the problem. Diet, supplements, treatments, masks, you name it. I was about to give up. My hair is incredibly damaged and I started to think I would be doomed with this hay for the rest of my life. I read reviews of this product and I thought, why not? I honestly am still shocked at how well this works. Even professional treatments have not had this kind of impact. After 3 uses I saw a dramatic shift in my hair. I can't wait to continue using it more regularly to see the full results."

An amazed Olaplex user shared, "After one use, I am blown away. Before, my hair wouldn't straighten even on the hottest setting, it would end up frizzy and immediately curl when I stepped outside. After my first use, I could turn my heat WAY down and my hair straightened like magic. I am ecstatic! I can't wait to see how it looks after a few months of using once a week."

If you want shiny, manageable, healthy hair, Olaplex has some amazing products. This shampoo is super moisturizing and it eliminates frizz, flyaways, and breakage. Plus, it has a light clean smell that doesn't overpower.

The Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo has 43,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

Follow up the Olaplex Shampoo with this conditioner, which has 44,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Leave this on for about three minutes. This conditioner repairs bonds in the hair, adds shine, and strengthens the strands, according to the brand.

If you're looking for another hair product to perfect your tresses, check out this top-selling finishing stick that's on sale for $6.

—Originally published July 12, 2022 at 10:26 AM PT.

Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and ​celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!

© 2022 E! Entertainment Television, LLC A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

source