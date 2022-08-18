MetTel Named Partner for Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams – PR Newswire

Ads

Jul 19, 2022, 09:00 ET

New Partnership Helps Enterprise Teams Administrators Expand Capabilities

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — MetTel, a digital transformation and communications leader, today announced that Microsoft named MetTel as a Partner for Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams, an operator-managed service. As an Operator Connect Provider, MetTel will be bringing Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) connectivity to Microsoft Teams, building upon MetTel’s existing direct routing solution within the platform.

This partnership means that Microsoft Teams customers can select MetTel as an operator and access the MetTel network from within the Teams platform to call any number in the world. By peering directly with Microsoft over a private interconnection, MetTel customers will enjoy greater service reliability and fast, automated provisioning, with direct support and joint technical expertise provided through MetTel’s award-winning 24×7 customer service ready to assist at any hour.

"MetTel’s Operator Connect partnership provides the ability to leverage Teams comprehensively for voice services and eliminate redundant phone systems," said Marshall Aronow, CEO of MetTel. "This investment greatly expands and strengthens our UCaaS and collaboration portfolio."

"We are very excited that Microsoft recognized MetTel’s network capabilities in choosing us as a partner for this select environment," said Ed Fox, CTO, MetTel. "Having a dedicated private interconnection with Microsoft provides additional quality, reliability and security for our customers and channel partners."

To learn more, visit MetTel’s Operator Connect page and find out what it can do for your business.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel’s comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduces costs and simplifies operations. Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company’s MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user friendly interface. For more information visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and on LinkedIn, or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter. ™

