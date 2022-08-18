Will the Red, White & Royal Blue movie be on Netflix? – Netflix Life

Ads

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 30: Nicholas Galitzine attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon Studios’ “Cinderella” at The Greek Theatre on August 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

A new romance film titled Red, White & Royal Blue will eventually be available to stream on a streaming service. Will it be on Netflix? We shared the streaming home for Red, White & Royal Blue below.

Red, White & Royal Blue is a movie directed by Matthew Lopez from a screenplay written by Ted Malawer and Lopez himself. This marks Lopez’s directorial debut. He’s best known for writing for the HBO television series The Newsroom. Malawer is credited as a writer on the TV shows Halston and Rise.

The romance film is an adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston. It was produced by Berlanti Productions, with Michael S. Constable executive producing.

The cast is made up of many talented actors, such as Nicholas Galitzine, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Uma Thurman, Rachel Hilson, Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Ellie Bamber, Aneesh Sheth, Polo Morin, Ahmed Elhaj, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Thomas Flynn, and Malcolm Atobrah. So, where will the romance film be available to stream? We provided the film’s logline and streaming home right below!

Unfortunately, the romance movie will not be on Netflix. Instead, it will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Back in April 2019, Amazon Studios won an auction for the film rights. Other bidders included Village Roadshow, Paramount, and Warner Bros.

Sadly, Amazon has yet to announce a release date for the film. However, we’re probably looking at a release sometime in early 2023.

Here’s the logline for the movie via Deadline:

Red, White & Royal Blue follows the Mexican-American character Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez) who, upon his mother’s election as President, is promptly cast as the American equivalent of a young royal. Handsome, charismatic, brilliant―his image is pure millennial-marketing gold for the White House. There’s only one problem: Alex has a long-running feud with his royal counterpart across the pond, Prince Henry (Galitzine). And when the tabloids get hold of a photo involving an altercation between the two, U.S./British relations take a turn for the worse.

Heads of family, state, and other handlers devise a plan for damage control: staging a truce between the two rivals. What at first begins as a fake, Instagramable friendship grows into something more meaningful than either Alex or Henry could have imagined. Soon Alex finds himself hurtling into a secret romance with a surprisingly unstuffy Henry that could complicate his mother’s re-election campaign and upend two nations, and begs the question: Can love save the world after all?

Build your custom FanSided TV email newsletter with news and analysis on Netflix and all your favorite sports teams, TV shows, and more.

Your favorite teams, topics, and players all on your favorite mobile devices.

© 2022 Minute Media – All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

source