‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Disney+ Teaser Trailer Released – Disney Plus Informer

Disney has released the teaser trailer for “Dancing With the Stars” Season 31 which will premiere on Disney+ in the United States and Canada on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 8 ET/5 PT.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

After an impressive 30 seasons on ABC, “Dancing with the Stars” moves to its new home on Disney+, premiering exclusively in the U.S. and Canada this fall, and making “Dancing with the Stars” the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

“Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

