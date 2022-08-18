Careful with that song! Microsoft shares crazy tale of Janet Jackson crashing Windows PCs – Neowin

17 minutes ago
33 minutes ago
1 hour ago
2 hours ago
17 minutes ago
33 minutes ago
1 hour ago
2 hours ago
Aug 17, 2022
Aug 16, 2022
Aug 15, 2022
Aug 12, 2022
12 hours ago
13 hours ago
13 hours ago
18 hours ago
5 hours ago
Aug 17, 2022
Aug 17, 2022
Aug 16, 2022
Aug 14, 2022
Jun 11, 2022
May 10, 2022
Apr 3, 2022
Aug 15, 2022
Jul 31, 2022
May 8, 2022
May 6, 2022
Aug 16, 2022
Aug 14, 2022
Aug 12, 2022
Aug 6, 2022
May 15, 2021
Apr 27, 2021
Apr 10, 2021
Apr 3, 2021
17 hours ago
21 hours ago
23 hours ago
Aug 17, 2022
Aug 13, 2022
Aug 9, 2022
Aug 7, 2022
Aug 7, 2022
18 hours ago
Aug 16, 2022
Aug 15, 2022
Aug 14, 2022
Aug 17, 2022 11:34 EDT
While I’m writing this news, I have a particular song playing on repeat at full blast. That’s because my Windows 10 PC thankfully does not house a hard disk drive. And even if it did, it probably wouldn’t matter, cause OEMs and manufacturers have long fixed the issue.
If you are wondering what this is about, Microsoft has revealed a crazy tale of the time a song was crashing Windows XP laptops. The song in question is Rhythm Nation by popular female pop artist Janet Jackson. Apparently, it contains one of the natural resonant frequencies for the model of 5400 RPM hard drives (HDDs), which is very typical in laptops even today. Microsoft however did not share what the frequencies were, and it’s hard to pinpoint as HDDs vibrate anywhere between 0 and 5,000 Hz though there are certain peaks at 12.5, 87.5, 1100, 1450, 1700, 1850 Hz.
In order to fix the issue, the device makers had to add a filter for the particular frequencies to prevent the crash. In fact, even laptops nearby, that weren’t playing the song, were crashing.
We have embedded the song above for you to listen, but restrain yourself before clicking on the play button in case you are still running a Windows XP PC for some reason.
Source: Microsoft
17 hours ago with 15 comments
21 hours ago with 1 comment
23 hours ago with 6 comments
Aug 17, 2022 with 7 comments
Aug 12, 2022
Jul 19, 2022
Jul 8, 2022
May 8, 2022
Please enter your reason for reporting this comment.
windows 11 thumbs down
windows 11 insider preview
windows 10
windows 10 22h2
neowin
telegram
windows 11 promo
browser logos
windows 11 insider preview
windows 11 22h2
tech tip tuesday
twirl 78
microsoft weekly
© Since 2000 Neowin LLC. All trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
Careful with that song! Microsoft shares crazy tale of Janet Jackson crashing Windows PCs – Neowin
17 minutes ago