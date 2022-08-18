Elon Musk's Jibe at Tesla Rival For Selling Lesser Cars Leaves the Internet in Splits – News18

Ads

His tweet arrived after Lucid's quarterly reports stated that the company sold just 679 cars in the second quarter of this year. (Credits: Twitter/ Shutterstock)

Billionaire Elon Musk functions with no filter on his Twitter timeline. And the internet got to see the Tesla CEO’s no filter version yet again after he trolled rival electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors for their poor sales. Lucid lowered its production guidance from 12,000-14,000 to 6,000-7000 and the revenues dropped to $ 96 million from estimates of $147 million. “I had more kids in Q2 than they made cars!” Musk tweeted. His tweet arrived after Lucid’s quarterly reports stated that the company sold just 679 cars in the second quarter of this year.

I had more kids in Q2 than they made cars!

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2022

Musk’s tweet sent the internet into a frenzy with many users declaring him the “winner of the” internet for the day.

Congratulations to @elonmusk! They're one of today's winners of the internet! https://t.co/4OIdXMLLTg

— You're winner! (@eVictoryBot) August 5, 2022

This is a good one https://t.co/3D8eSPGZDg

— Joel Shapiro (@JoelShapiro) August 5, 2022

BUUUYYY! TWIIIIITTEEERRR!!!!! https://t.co/nfqO32ZD6F pic.twitter.com/OZuU4xrY06

— PandoraBox1O1❄ (@PandoraBox1O1) August 4, 2022

While some users came up with memes on Musk’s reply, there were others who did not find his dig funny.

Musk, who is a father to 9 kids, from three different partners, has been vocal about having a large family.

In a tweet thread in June, Musk joked about doing his part in solving the issue of population collapse in the USA. Musk had previously posted a picture showing statistics regarding the total fertility rate (TFR), which refers to the number of children a woman will have, in the USA. The graph highlighted a steep decline in the rate over the decades, to a point where it is below the “replacement level.” Citing the statistics, he added that recent years had been a disaster for the demography.

I mean, I’m doing my part haha

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2022

Musk’s views on population and having children are quite similar to that of his dad, who recently revealed to have fathered his second child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter in 2019.”The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce. If I could have another child, I would. I can’t see any reason not to,” the Musk senior had said while revealing about his second child.

