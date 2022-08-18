Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Is Just $50 In This Prime Day Deal – GameSpot

Ads

Your cats won't be impressed, but you certainly will be when you go hands-on with this IRL Mario Kart game.

By on July 12, 2022 at 11:39AM PDT

Mario Kart has long been one of the best racing games on any Nintendo platform, and Switch is no exception. And it’s arguably even better when your actual home is used as a circuit for real-life karting action. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is currently $50 over at Amazon for Prime Day 2022–the Mario version is usually $85, Luigi $100–a deal that applies to both the Mario and Luigi editions of the game. This is $10 cheaper than we saw it earlier in the day, making now the time to jump on it before it sells out.

If you missed out on the game when it first arrived, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit gives you an actual toy kart to race through a home circuit of your own design, with the Switch being used as a remote control. The magic of this game is that the kart has a camera right behind the driver’s seat, giving you a perfect view of the track which is built through a combination of augmented reality and cardboard gates.

Once you’ve set your course up, which is extremely easy to do, you can add different in-game environments like jungles and snowscapes and obstacles like Piranha Plants. Just watch out for your cat when you’re drifting around a potted plant. Up to four players can take part in a race, while smart steering technology will keep you in the race during more hectic showdowns against the competition. A recent update also added new features, including split-screen multiplayer.

“The more work you put into making your go-kart track craftwork unique, the more enjoyment you’ll get out of racing, with or without some frustration and repetition,” Steve Watts said in GameSpot’s Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit review. “Mario Kart Live isn’t going to have the long-term appeal of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but with some imagination and ingenuity, you can make it something special.”

On the more traditional side of the racing franchise, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to be the best-selling game on the Switch. Lifetime sales for the game are at 45.33 million units sold, and if you’re planning to do some racing with the best-seller, you can check out GameSpot’s feature on the best Switch steering wheels for 2022. For other gaming deals, check out the Amazon Prime Day hub to score some great discounts.

Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Use your keyboard!

Log in to comment

source