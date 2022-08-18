Dogecoin Price and Shiba Inu Price Fall, Investors Hunt Next 10x Crypto Tamadoge Alternative – Cryptonews

Ads

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content.

The most popular meme coins in the market, such as Doge and Shiba Inu, have been correcting throughout 2022. Therefore, investors are looking for the best new crypto to invest in 2022. After analyzing the crypto markets, we recommend Tamadoge as the best upcoming crypto in 2022.

Should I buy Tamadoge? This guide reviews the Tamadoge price and the platform’s main features and will show users how to buy Tamadoge in 2022.

While the Dogecoin and Shiba Inu coin price has been corrected, we recommend Tamadoge as the best meme coin to buy. The sections below review 5 reasons why Tamadoge is one of the top metaverse games and the best alternative to Doge and Shiba Inu.

DOGE and SHIB heavily rewarded early investors with massive gains in the past two years. However, many analysts believe that the success of these meme coins is not directly associated with two use-cases or the cryptocurrency’s potential.

On the other hand, Tamadoge is providing players and investors with one of the best metaverse games in 2022 – a play-to-earn (P2E) platform that lets users generate in-game rewards, access NFT collections and compete in a virtual ecosystem with other players.

TAMA is the native cryptocurrency of this platform – which has currently been launched for beta presale. Users can buy TAMA tokens for USD 0.01 per token and stand a chance to profit when the token officially launches its ICO (initial coin offering).

One of the key differences between the meme coins and TAMA is the token supply. Since launching, Dogecoin has increased its token supply from 100 billion to 132 billion tokens. Furthermore, Shiba Inu has a maximum supply of 1 quadrillion tokens – making these two assets highly inflationary.

On the other hand, TAMA aims to be a deflationary asset by providing a limited supply of 2 billion tokens. Moreover, the Tamadoge network will burn 5% of all TAMA spent on the ecosystem in the future. This will ensure that the demand for the token beats the supply – which can potentially push the price of TAMA upwards.

In 2022, users are looking for the best play-to-earn crypto games to participate in and invest in. With the growth in web 3.0 functions, developers are using various smart contract functions and DeFi (decentralized finance) protocols on their virtual ecosystems.

The main feature of this platform is the Tamadoge pets – virtual characters minted as NFTs, using smart contract functionality. Users can create, buy and breed dog-like NFT avatars on the Tamaverse – the main platform of Tamadoge. These NFTs are purchased in the Tama Store and are used in competitions against other Tamadoge community members.

Since the NFTs are purchased with TAMA tokens, the adoption of the P2E platform will potentially lead to higher adoption of the token and urge users to buy TAMA.

When users buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, they may need to pay a transaction fee when sending, buying or selling their assets. However, this will provide users with fewer cryptocurrencies, which may not be ideal for cost-effective investors.

Tamadoge vows to give the users no transaction tax when they sell or buy Tamadoge. Instead, the Tamadoge developers believe the value should be generated from within the ecosystem. Users investing in this project will therefore be able to receive a larger percentage of their revenue.

Tamadoge has planned multiple upcoming deployments and upgrades to its ecosystem. According to the project roadmap, TAMA will witness listings with decentralized and centralized exchanges. For example, the token will be listed on LBank – a popular centralized exchange.

Furthermore, Tamadoge is expected to release an Augmented-Reality (AR) app in Q4 2023, which will retain the P2E features of the web-based game. Finally, a Tamadoge P2E arcade is also expected to feature different P2E games by Q3, 2023.

The project developers also look to deploy a Tamadoge Onramper, allowing users to buy TAMA tokens with fiat currency. All these developments will target the P2E metaverse audience, which can potentially result in the success of the TAMA cryptocurrency.

Buy Tamadoge on Beta Presale

Once the two most popular tokens in the market, Doge and Shiba Inu have dumped most of their value in the past year. The Dogecoin price is currently at USD 0.06 per token. This is more than 90% below the all-time high (ATH) of USD 0.7 back in 2021.

Interested readers can read this Dogecoin price prediction post to learn more about the popular meme coin.

Shiba Inu has also corrected massively throughout 2022. The token has corrected from USD 0.000034 to USD 0.000012 between January and August 2022. This marks a 65% decrease in value. To learn more about the future of Shiba Inu, see this Shiba Inu price prediction article.

Since the 2022 cryptocurrency market crash, meme coins have experienced high amounts of volatility. While Dogecoin and Shiba Inu received massive popularity due to their social media presence, they have not retained the same value and potential in 2022.

Tamadoge (TAMA) is the native cryptocurrency and the utility token of the Tamaverse – a P2E platform that aims to combine the gaming sector with blockchain technology and web 3.0-based protocols.

For example, users will be able to purchase Tamadoge pets on this ecosystem – which are dog-like avatars that have been minted as NFTs on the Tamaverse. Users can buy these assets from the Tama store, where 5% all the tokens spent are burnt to provide users with a deflationary asset.

The beta presale for TAMA started on 25th July 2022 and will end on the 2nd of September. The general presale will end by Q4 2022. During this round, users can invest in 50% of the total token supply of 2 billion tokens.

The project developers have reserved 20% of all tokens for future listings on centralized and decentralized exchanges. The remaining 30% of the tokens will be released over the next 10 years via minting operations.

Tamadoge’s team has been KYC-verified on CoinSniper , and SolidProof.io has thoroughly audited the smart contract code.

Subscribe to the official Telegram group to stay updated (admins will never DM you first).

Buy Tamadoge on Beta Presale

Investors looking for how to buy meme coins can follow our step-by-step guide on how to buy Tamadoge below:

When looking for where to buy Tamadoge, users will need to download a crypto wallet.

MetaMask is one of the best crypto wallets to let users connect with the Tamadoge beta presale.

Users can head over to MetaMask and click on ‘Download’.

Users must buy Tamadoge with ETH or USDT. Investors can head over to a cryptocurrency exchange of their choice, buy Ethereum or USDT and transfer the tokens back to their Metamask wallets.

The next step is to go on the Tamadoge website and click on ‘buy’. Users can then click ‘Connect Wallet’ and choose their wallet provider to connect with the presale platform. Notably, users can buy TAMA with fiat currency as well after connecting their wallets via the website.

A minimum of 1,000 TAMA can be purchased via debit/credit cards.

Follow the instructions to officially link the wallet.

The final step is to buy TAMA. Simply enter the amount of TAMA you would like to purchase and select ‘Convert ETH’ or ‘Convert USDT’. Users need to purchase a minimum of 1,000 TAMA.

Finally, users can claim their TAMA tokens once the presale ends. Once the presale period is over, click on ‘claim’ on the Tamadoge website’s homepage.

It’s also possible to buy TAMA using a bank card, as the Tamadoge presale website is integrated with fiat on-ramp Transak.

Buy Tamadoge on Beta Presale

A quick 3min read about today's crypto news!

source