Nothing Phone (1) pre-order deliveries get delayed, company blames overwhelming response – News9 LIVE

Amid much fanfare and “hype”, Nothing launched its first smartphone, Nothing phone (1), on July 12. However, now that it’s time to deliver (the devices), complaints have trickled in from around the world about delayed deliveries and product unavailability. The company, however, has acknowledged the issues and says the overwhelming response has caught it off guard, but it is working on setting things right immediately.

“We’re aware that a few handful of customers were impacted, the scale of which is very low. Our standards are very high and this is not the experience we want any user to have. We are working hard to improve this issue and recalibrate the display effect in an upcoming software update,” said Nothing, when contacted by News9.

The most upset, however, seem to be users with pre-order passes who haven’t received their deliveries yet. Manu Sharma, VP and General Manager, Nothing India, also issued a clarification on the issue on Twitter on Tuesday.

Be rest assured, all the pre-order benefits will be extended to folks who confirm their choice of Phone (1) variant to Flipkart.

For the Phone (1) in India, Nothing extended its partnership with Flipkart, and the e-commerce giant also has been facing the ire over delayed deliveries.

Nothing’s pre-order passes have been available in India as early as July 1, however, people who’ve pre-ordered the phone are yet to receive their deliveries. What’s vexing the customers further is that Nothing announced another ‘restock’ on July 18 and promised deliveries in two days, while those who pre-ordered on an earlier date are still clueless about their devices.

Ordered on 13th – dilivery 26 th.

Order today-18th delivery in 2 days. Very good start.

News9 also reached out Nothing phone (1)’s pre-order pass holders in India and the UK (where the company is registered), and the issues seem to be the same everywhere.

“I got a pre-order invite code through on the 8th July and placed my deposit straight away. From what I remember reading at the time, this would guarantee me the phone before general release,” says Simon Watts, a Nothing phone (1) customer from Surrey, England.

“This afternoon I found the same model for sale on Amazon with next day delivery,” Watts added, while he still awaits the delivery.

“I ordered on the device on (July) 12th about 1hr after the launch for the 8+128 GB in the UK with my £20 pre-order code, but I’ve still not received it or had no communication.” said another customer Geoffrey Smith, from Manchester.

The other issue that several users have is the unavailability of the white colour variant for certain models, unlike what was predominantly advertised before the launch.

“I got a pre-order pass, for which I paid on Flipkart. I was expecting all the variants to be available for the ones who pre-booked the phones. But out of all, one variant of 12/256 GB was not available and there is no clarity about the same,” said Harpreet Singh from Khurai, in Madhya Pradesh.

“Many very expecting white colour to be available with the base variant too,” he said. However, the company has since clarified that it is not producing the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB model in white colour variant.

The company, however, claims that it is reaching out to customers and handling every possible complaint.

“We have reached out to all affected users via our Customer Support team and a replacement request has been processed,” Nothing told News9.

“Our pre-order customers are the priority, and they will get the product before those ordering from the general sale.”

Buyers have the option of cancelling the pre-order pass, and will be refunded Rs 2,000 they paid for the pass.

Besides the delivery issues, many Nothing Phone (1) users have also reported some hardware and software issues with device like dead pixels, a green tint on the screen and LED strips peeling off. Nothing claims they will be fixing all these issues through an OTA update soon.

