Tencent Cloud Powers Up Top-Tier Video Streaming Service Mildom to Provide Best-in-Class Game Livestreaming Experience in Japan – Yahoo Finance

HONG KONG, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Amid the ever-growing popularity of video game livestreaming, Tencent Cloud – the cloud business of global technology company Tencent – today announced its all-round support for top-tier Japanese streaming service Mildom to enhance the service’s operational efficiency and elevate video streamers’ experience. Leveraging Tencent Cloud’s cutting-edge solutions, Mildom opens more doors to boost its competitiveness in the industry and provide its users with seamless online interaction – connecting streamers with enthusiasts around the world.

Tencent Cloud’s joint effort with Mildom aims to deliver a secure and fun place for users to create and discover livestreaming of any genre. Tencent Cloud provides holistic and comprehensive state-of-the-art technology support, from Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) such as compute, network, and storage resources, to Platform as a Service (PaaS) that offers end-to-end one-stop audio and video solutions as well as database services. Furthermore, it offers support on content acceleration and security protection that effectively help Mildom stay on top of the competition with high-quality and secure streaming services.

Through Tencent Cloud, Mildom is set to create a more engaging livestreaming experience designed to fit with customers’ ever-evolving needs. Tencent Cloud’s advanced artificial intelligence technology allows Mildom to let influencers create custom characters as virtual streamers that would best attract their audience. In addition, AI Transfy – Tencent Cloud’s highly efficient, real-time subtitling solution that transcribes and translates in a wide array of languages – helps streamers connect with enthusiasts globally via a unique, personalized livestream presentation.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, “Live streamers and influencers, as well as businesses and organizations globally are seeking to connect with their audience smoothly and efficiently in real time as part of their digitalization journey. Tencent Cloud is pleased to support Mildom in helping users in Japan get the best livestreaming experience through our cutting-edge, highly reliable and high-performance technology, solidifying its spot on top of the competition. We look forward to seeing more streamers and netizens enjoy seamless online interactions, elevating the live video streaming industry as a whole.”

Hideaki Wakasa, Chief Product Officer, Mildom’s operating company Douyu Japan Co., Ltd., said, “Mildom has created many communities out of various entertainment content such as games and chats. In view of this, we heavily rely on Tencent Cloud’s low-latency, stable, and high-quality service support. We look forward to using more of Tencent Cloud’s functions in the future to further improve our capacity to develop more community-friendly services.”

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world’s leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel and transportation.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud

