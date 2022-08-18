Prime Day 2022 deals: Amazon sale set for July 12-13 – Axios

Ads

Amazon's Prime Day sale will be July 12-13, bringing the annual shopping extravaganza back to July for the first time since 2019, the company announced Thursday.

Driving the news: The 48-hour sale kicks off July 12 at midnight PDT (3 a.m. EDT) and runs through July 13 for Prime members in select countries. Early deals will start June 21, Amazon said in its announcement.

The big picture: Prime Day, which the company launched in 2015 to reward Prime members, has been called Amazon's Black Friday in July sale and kicks off the back-to-school shopping season.

Amazon highlighted some of the early deals that will start June 21 in its announcement. They include:

Now through Prime Day, Prime members can earn a $10 credit toward their Prime Day order or future Amazon purchase by filling a stamp card by completing four Prime activities: streaming a Prime video; listening to Prime Music; borrowing Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited book; and making a Prime-shipping eligible purchase.

Amazon is launching a contest June 21 that will run through July 11 to support small businesses.

Editor's note: This story was corrected to reflect the sale runs through July 13, not June 13.

source