Nothing phone (1) launch date officially revealed: Here's what we know so far – India Today

Nothing has finally revealed the launch of its first smartphone. If you have been waiting for this phone, then you might be disappointed to know that the brand is going to take one more month for the announcement of its first smartphone. The company has confirmed that the Nothing phone (1) launch will take place on July 12 and the event will be held in London.

The Nothing phone (1) will also arrive in India on the same day and the event will kick off at 8:30PM. The teaser for the same has already been published on Flipkart, which also confirms that the phone will be available for purchase via this e-commerce website. The event will likely be live-streamed via the company’s official YouTube channel. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming Nothing phone.

The Nothing smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, which the company has already hinted in the past. Though, the name of the chipset is still unknown. It is being said that this will be a premium device and it could be powered by either Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Gen 1+ chipset. Some of the reports also claim that the device could use a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor.

The brand has also indicated that the handset might have a unique transparent design, something that we have previously seen on Nothing’s wireless earphones as well. The Nothing phone (1) is said to come with support for wireless charging tech. We expect it to offer at least 65W wired fast charging, which has become the industry standard. A recent leak suggested that the Nothing phone will feature a 6.55-inch OLED display that will operate at 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The display panel will reportedly have flat edges.

The Nothing phone (1) is tipped to come with a starting price of around 500 Euros, which is about Rs 41,519 in India when converted. If the company is planning to target the Rs 40,000 price range, then the device could be seen competing against OnePlus 9RT, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and more.

A known tipster, Yogesh Brar, claimed on Twitter that the Nothing phone (1) is being produced locally, which will help the company control the cost. The cited source asserted that the production of the smartphone will begin soon.

