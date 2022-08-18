600 Breezy Alleges King Von Told Him NBA YoungBoy Threatened "To Shoot Up The Crib" – HotNewHipHop

Ads

A bit too much has been said on VladTV and now 600 Breezy is elucidating on his statements. Although there are artists who take to social media to express their grievances with the outlet, VladTV remains a heavy force in Hip Hop media. Their expansive interviews make for viral talking points each week, and 600 Breezy is adding his name to the list. However, A clip of his chat quickly circulated and caused Breezy to return with a follow-up.

“I personally know sh*t that the internet don’t know but everything ain’t for the internet,” Breezy told the outlet. “When I first got out of jail, know what I’m sayin’, like, I’m not supposed to not like YoungBoy ’cause I was with a female that he f*cked with.”

According to 600, King Von reached out to him—something that Breezy claimed his “homies could vouch for”—and said that YoungBoy allegedly called Von. In that alleged conversation with Von, YoungBoy stated, “Your homie over there with my b*tch, I’m about to send some n*ggas over there to shoot the crib up.’ Talkin’ ’bout me, I been outta jail for two, three weeks.”

600 Breezy added that “YoungBoy been doing sh*t behind the scenes, like pickin’ with people… To his fans it’s like, ‘That’s YoungBoy, he don’t do no wrong.’ But he doin’ little sh*t, so you can’t say that Von the aggressor.”

The comments spread like wildfire and soon, Breezy returned with another message on his Instagram Story after it was stated that King Von “saved” him.

“Ain’t nobody save me from nothing and ain’t nobody send nobody to do sh*t to me,” he said. “I’m just saying shorty be playing crazy saying sh*t doing sh*t behind the scenes . He ain’t send sh*t it do sh*t . But LLKV I worded that sh*t wrong [100 emoji].” Check it out below.

