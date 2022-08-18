Beverly Sunset Boutique Reopens at Disney's Hollywood Studios – WDW News Today

Ads

After being closed for nine months, Beverly Sunset Boutique has finally reopened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The shop had temporarily shut down due to severe inventory shortages back in November 2021, with no word as to when it would reopen. Now, the store shelves have been refilled with plenty of merchandise for guests to pick from as the shop returns to its focus on Pixar souvenirs.

While the shop does have a mix of merchandise themed to “Cars,” “Toy Story,” and “Lightyear,” there’s also a selection of offerings for Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary.

One change that has occurred is that the back area, once home to plush, now features Mickey and Minnie Mouse toys and apparel.

This isn’t the only shopping option to reopen this month. After two years of being shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is set to reopen at the Magic Kingdom on Thursday, August 25th.

As the supply chain continues to move back to normality, the reopening is a welcome move to guests looking to pick up a bit of movie magic of their own.

