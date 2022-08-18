Three Pueblo South High School students were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon – KOAA News 5

Ads

Menu

PUEBLO, CO — Pueblo Police are looking for three suspects that robbed three Pueblo teens on their way home from school.

The incident took place Wednesday, August 17th, when the three Pueblo South High School students were walking home from school.

The students told Pueblo Police that as they were on their way back home a red Toyota Rav4 with three individuals pulled a gun on them and took their shoes and backpacks.

The red Rav4 is reported as a stolen vehicle from the Colorado Springs area and Police are continuing to investigate this issue as the suspects are still at large.

According to the Police department, the suspects were described as the driver being an African American female with face tattoos, one of the passengers was an African American male, and the second passenger described as a white male. The suspects are believed to be in their late teens to early 20s.

D60 is aware of the incident and has asked families and students to remain vigilant at all times and report any suspicious activity around the schools and communities.

This is an ongoing investigation and News5 will continue to cover it as information comes in.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Report a typo

source