Best Apple back to school deals for 2022 – TechRepublic

Ads

Register for your free TechRepublic membership or if you are already a member, sign in using your preferred method below.

We recently updated our Terms and Conditions for TechRepublic Premium. By clicking continue, you agree to these updated terms.

Invalid email/username and password combination supplied.

An email has been sent to you with instructions on how to reset your password.

By registering, you agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices outlined in the Privacy Policy.

You will also receive a complimentary subscription to TechRepublic’s News and Special Offers newsletter and the Top Story of the Day newsletter. You may unsubscribe from these newsletters at any time.

All fields are required. Username must be unique. Password must be a minimum of 6 characters and have any 3 of the 4 items: a number (0 through 9), a special character (such as !, $, #, %), an uppercase character (A through Z) or a lowercase (a through z) character (no spaces).

Best Apple back to school deals for 2022

Your email has been sent

Jack Wallen lays out a back-to-school gift guide that would make any student thrilled to start their first day back at classes.

It’s that time of year again. The summer is ending, and both teachers and students are ready to get back into the swing of things, or at least they will be with the help of a few impressive gifts from Apple’s line of products. And who doesn’t want to gift their student something that would not only perk up their interest in education but also help keep them in contact and productive throughout their day?

This back-to-school Apple gift guide features must-haves for students looking to up their educational and productivity games. If you want more great Amazon deals, read about the Prime Student member perks.

SEE: Keyboard troubleshooting guide (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

There’s no way the Apple MacBook Pro escapes your back-to-school gift guide. With the new M2 devices now available, the M1 configurations are enjoying discounts. And with the M2 iterations having only just been released, you can expect M1 prices to fall quickly.

Currently, the 13″/ 8GB RAM/256GB SSD version of the M2 sells for $1,299.00 on Amazon. If you’re concerned about purchasing the unproven M2, know that Apple has a stellar record rolling out new technology. You cannot go wrong with an Apple laptop. If you’ve been looking to buy into the Apple ecosystem or upgrade from your student’s older MacBook, now might be the time.

Ads

The new iPad Air is powered by the M1 chip, so it’s more powerful and enjoys more battery life than previous incarnations. This device includes a 12MP ultra-wide front camera, 5G,, a 10.9″ Liquid Retina display that supports True Tone, P3 wide color and adds an anti-reflective coating for better viewing in nearly any light, works with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, and comes in five different colors. The base models ship with 64GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM. If a MacBook Pro or Air is out of your budget and your student needs an Apple device for productivity, the iPad Air is a great way to go. Connect a keyboard and a mouse and there’s next to nothing they cannot do. Currently, the latest iteration of the iPad Air sells for $559.00 (on Amazon) for the base model. To bump it up to 256 GB of internal storage, the cost goes up to $679.00.

If you want your student to use their new iPad Air as a pseudo-laptop, consider the Magic Keyboard, which includes both a keyboard and touchpad. This keyboard has a unique design that allows the iPad Air to attach magnetically and allows for a smooth adjustment of viewing angles. With backlit keys and a Multi-Touch trackpad, the iPad becomes a much more productive device. The keyboard also serves as a protective case, so the iPad can be carried in a backpack without concern of screen damage. The Magic Keyboard sells for $299.00 on Apple.com and comes in black or white.

Walk around in public and count how many AirPods you see. It never ceases to amaze me how many people I spy sporting those little white buds in their ears. If you want to give your returning student a gift they’ll use day in and day out, consider the Apple AirPods.

With Active Noise Cancellation, your student can not only concentrate more on their music but also block out distractions when they’re supposed to be studying. For the parents, those earbuds can also help ensure your happy student never misses a call from you (in theory) because they can easily answer calls with the built-in force sensor technology.

Of course, that same technology allows them to easily end calls, which means they could just as quickly hang up on you. And with up to six hours of listening time, they’ll get plenty of music and video fed into their ears until they have to recharge. If you want to get your returning student a pair of headphones, and they are already deep in the Apple ecosystem, these $179.00 earbuds are the way to go.

The Apple Watch is one of the most elegant smartwatches on the planet. But more than elegant, it’s a great way to help keep your student on time, aware and always connected. With alarms and iPhone sync, they’ll never miss a class, an appointment or a pick-up time. And with this watch on their wrist, they won’t miss your incoming calls, even if their phone is inside their backpack.

On top of that, the Apple Watch Series 7 even adds a Blood Oxygen app, an ECG app and high/low/irregular heart rate notifications, so you can keep tabs on your student’s well-being. That’s an assurance every parent could use.

If you’re not hip on purchasing the latest iteration Apple Watch for your student, which runs for $399.00, you can go for the Apple Watch SE which doesn’t include the health functions for $279.00 or the Apple Watch Series 3, which sells for only $199.00.

Subscribe to TechRepublic’s How To Make Tech Work on YouTube for all the latest tech advice for business pros from Jack Wallen.

Whether you want iPhone and Mac tips or the latest enterprise-specific Apple news, we’ve got you covered.

Best Apple back to school deals for 2022

Your email has been sent

Your message has been sent

TechRepublic Premium content helps you solve your toughest IT issues and jump-start your career or next project.

The technologies could enable immersive experiences, accelerated AI automation and optimized technologist delivery in the next two to 10 years, according to the firm.

Are you an IT manager or executive trying to make the case for a new ERP vendor? Compare the top ERP software solutions with our list today.

Learn about the new features available with macOS 13 and how to download and install the latest version of Apple’s flagship operating system.

Get great deals on developer and Linux training courses, Microsoft Office licenses and more through these TechRepublic Academy offerings.

This comprehensive guide covers the use of services from multiple cloud vendors, including the benefits businesses gain and the challenges IT teams face when using multicloud.

Recruiting a Scrum Master with the right combination of technical expertise and experience will require a comprehensive screening process. This hiring kit provides a customizable framework your business can use to find, recruit and ultimately hire the right person for the job. This hiring kit from TechRepublic Premium includes a job description, sample interview questions …

Knowing the terminology associated with Web 3.0 is going to be vital to every IT administrator, developer, network engineer, manager and decision maker in business. This quick glossary will introduce and explain concepts and terms vital to understanding Web 3.0 and the technology that drives and supports it.

While the perfect color palette or the most sublime button shading or myriad of other design features play an important role in any product’s success, user interface design is not enough. Customer engagement and retention requires a strategic plan that attempts to measure, quantify and ultimately create a complete satisfying user experience on both an …

IIoT software assists manufacturers and other industrial operations with configuring, managing and monitoring connected devices. A good IoT solution requires capabilities ranging from designing and delivering connected products to collecting and analyzing system data once in the field. Each IIoT use case has its own diverse set of requirements, but there are key capabilities and …

source