Celebrities Are Flooding 'Generation Gap' Host Kelly Ripa's IG Over Her Huge News – Good Housekeeping

The Live With Kelly and Ryan star is about to get a bit busier this fall.

.css-aaiere{-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;text-decoration-thickness:0.0625rem;text-decoration-color:#d24432;text-underline-offset:0.25rem;color:inherit;-webkit-transition:all 0.3s ease-in-out;transition:all 0.3s ease-in-out;}.css-aaiere:hover{color:#d24432;text-decoration-color:border-link-body-hover;}Live With Kelly and Ryan and Generation Gap fans, you’re going to want to sit down for this one. Kelly Ripa may have a super busy life being one of TV’s biggest personalities, but she’s about to expand her mini empire one book at a time.

That’s right — Kelly is bringing her voice to the world of literature. On August 1, the former All My Children actress announced her memoir, Live Wire, is hitting shelves on September 27. But that wasn’t all she revealed. To make the news all that bigger, the TV personality disclosed she would be going on a mini book tour celebrate the launch as well.

"Equal parts thrilled and nervous to announce my book tour for LIVE WIRE! this fall," she wrote on Instagram. "A BOOK TOUR! Imagine that. I’ll be joined by some riveting, not to mention sexy guests so head to the link in bio to learn more. Tickets go on sale Friday. Can’t wait to see you. Xx, Kelly."

Congrats, Kelly! We can’t wait to read it and we’re not the only ones, because celebrities quickly came out of the woodwork to send their own good wishes on her newest business venture.

"Can’t wait!!!!" the Generation Gap host’s husband, Mark Consuelos, wrote in her Instagram comments section. "i will be there with BELLS 🔔 ON!" former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel noted."THIS BOOK IS FANTASTIC!!!!!👏👏👏👏👏," Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen added. Her former Hope and Faith co-star Faith Ford only used emojis to describe her excitement: "❤️🙌🔥👏👏👏."

Aw, we love to see Kelly’s celebrity friends be so supportive. But we can’t forget about her Live and Generation Gap fans. Following the footsteps of Kelly’s loved ones, many sent along festive messages in her comments as well.

"Congratulations Kelly 🌹🌹🌹 So excited for you!! 🙏♥️🧿🙏," wrote one fan. "I can’t wait for the book. I’m buying the hard copy and the audiobook. ❤️❤️," replied another. "How exciting! Can wait to get my book! Wish you were coming to Miami! ❤️," lamented a follower feeling mixed feelings about the news.

Given how Kelly will probably be touring in between her daytime TV hosting duties, we’re just happy to see her celebrating. Let’s hope we’ll get to see some behind-the-scenes moments from her appearances!

