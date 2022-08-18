Get Cheap Windows 10 For $7 And Office 2021 For $14.13! Upgrade To Windows 11 For FREE! – MacSources

Ads

Get the latest creative news from FooBar about art, design and business.

By signing up, you agree to the our terms and our Privacy Policy agreement.

In a business environment, or even in any home, the Windows operating system and Office suite are very important. Among them, it is undeniable that as the basis for the operation of computer systems, Windows OS has always been an irreplaceable existence. Windows has everyone’s favorite operating system. According to Microsoft, the Windows 8.1 system will reach its end of life (EOL) on January 10, 2023, and Microsoft will soon start warning users of the Windows 8.1 operating system. There is currently no free upgrade from Windows 8.1 to Windows 11 / Windows 10, which means users need to consider purchasing licenses for newer Windows versions.

Although, Windows is a bit pricey for everyone. However, you will still find that over 1.3 billion users are using Windows 10. At Keysfan you can get genuine Windows 10 Professional for a super low price. Windows 10 Pro is officially priced at $199.99 by Microsoft, which is a huge expense, but on Keysfan you can get the same for just $7.43! There’s also a free upgrade to Windows 11, and Keysfan has a huge deal on 5keys combos from as low as $6.14!

Special Price: Genuine Windows OS

The Microsoft Office suite offered by Keysfan includes the Word-Excel-PowerPoint trio, as well as other productivity software such as Outlook or OneNote to name a few. They’re available for life, you don’t need a monthly paid subscription, and the latest Office 2021 Pro is as low as $14.4/PC! It’s not a joke, it’s an offer tailored just for you! There are more combinations to choose from to meet your arbitrary needs!

Save up to 62% OFF on MS Office Packages (Coupon code: BKS62)

50% OFF on Windows (With Coupon Code: BKS50)

The shopping process is convenient and fast. Just put the selected product into the shopping cart and fill in the corresponding discount code. The system will automatically calculate the discounted price for you, and then fill in your email address, after successful payment, and instant delivery, Keysfan will send the activation key, order information, and installation details to your email, so that you can avoid the trouble of waiting for logistics, from purchase to use, The whole process won’t take you much time!

The licenses you buy from Keysfan are not subject to subscription restrictions, so Keysfan licenses are “lifetime” and you have unlimited access: the operating system will be updated and supported during its lifetime. During the installation and use process, users can contact the Keysfan technical support team if they have any questions, 24/7 online (contact email: Support@Keysfan.com), Keysfan provides lifetime after-sales service, that is to say, if you use the software have any questions, please feel free to contact Keysfan.

Guest Submission is an area where we at MacSources accept writing from non-staff contributors. If we like your writing and you have been submitting to us for a while there is a good chance we will ask if you would like to become part of the staff. By becoming part of the staff at MacSources you will get your own bio area under each post you write and will have the option to use your own affiliate links to your posts. Want to be a guest contributor? Do so here. Submission-Area



Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Ads

Δ

Get the latest creative news from FooBar about art, design and business.

By signing up, you agree to the our terms and our Privacy Policy agreement.

Type above and press Enter to search. Press Esc to cancel.

source