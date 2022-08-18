Some Android 13 features revealed! – SamMobile – Samsung news

Ads

Last updated: December 23rd, 2021 at 19:45 UTC+02:00

Samsung had other OEMs beat with an early release of Android 12 for the Galaxy S21 series, even though it appears to be causing issues for some users. Regardless, Android 12 is the latest mobile OS version from Google and will be for a while. But the latter software company is already working on Android 13 “Tiramisu,” and details on a few interesting, perhaps even upcoming features, were found recently in an early build.

This pre-release Android 13 build (via XDA-Developers) has revealed a few features that may still be around by the time the OS gets a public release. You never know this early in development, but the source is confident that the screenshots below are genuine.

Keep in mind that, aside from these features having an uncertain nature, Samsung covers Android OS with its proprietary One UI skin, and not every Android feature always makes it through. With that being said, let’s have a look at what Google’s working on in the early stages of Android 13.

Google appears to be working on a new feature in Android 13, codenamed “Panlingual.” If implemented in the final build, it will enable per-app language settings and allow multilingual users to set different languages for different apps without having to change the system language.

In addition, app notifications could be getting runtime permissions in Android 13. In other words, similar to camera and location services, notifications could become an opt-in feature via Privacy settings and upon installing new apps in Android 13.

This appears to be an effort from Google to help users reduce notification spamming, although it poses the question as to whether or not every app will have notifications disabled by default.

Android 12 added a new visual effect wherein the lock screen clock changes from a double-line layout to a single-line one when notifications arrive.

Android 13 appears to be adding a new toggle for disabling this lock screen animation and maintaining a double-line layout for the lock screen clock regardless of notifications.

Google is working on a new energy management feature for apps called “The Android Resource Economy,” or TARE for short.

Interestingly enough, the system emulates a virtual economy wherein apps are granted “Android Resource Credits” based on the device’s battery level and other factors. These apps can then “spend” these credits to perform tasks.

In other words, Android 13 imposes task limits on apps using a new system that takes into account battery levels and other parameters and emulates a virtual economy. But whether or not apps can earn credits faster by meeting criteria established by Android 13 is unclear.

Once again, there’s no certainty that all (or any) of these features will be available in the first public build of Android 13, but then again, we could be looking at the early foundations of some of the update’s highlights.

As to what comes after Android 13 and beyond, Google may be slowly transitioning to a new mobile operating system called Fuchsia, and Samsung might be planning to do the same.

