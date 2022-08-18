Can this 'Survivor' Champ win NASA's Space Race for a new Moon buggy? – PR Web

Ads

The SMART Tire Company, a startup company developing airless tires based on NASA technology, was co-founded by ‘Survivor’ Fiji champion, Earl Cole. Not only is Cole the first unanimous winner of the iconic CBS show, but is also the first winner to ever appear on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’, and recently joined a reality TV all-star cast for ‘Snake in the Grass’, a new competition show currently airing on USA Network and streaming on Peacock.

When Cole is not moonlighting on an exotic island, charming snakes, or jumping out of helicopters, he is focused on his day job, as CEO of The SMART Tire Company (STC). Along with co-founder Brian Yennie, he has been working with NASA since 2020 and plans to send the company’s innovative “space tires” to the Moon on NASA’s Lunar Terrain Vehicle (“LTV” for short, the modern day moon buggy). Later this month, Cole and STC will be attending NASA’s LTV Industry Day at Johnson Space Center in Houston, alongside heavyweights and household names Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Motors, Goodyear, and Michelin.

According to Cole, “Tires couldn’t be more critical to the future of space exploration, from robotic rovers to human-driven vehicles. These types of adventures far exceed any television show I could ever experience here on Earth. I personally can’t wait to see the first woman astronaut and first astronaut of color, exploring the Moon for the first time in over 50 years… riding on our unique tires!”

STC is a crowdfunded startup based in Akron, Ohio and Los Angeles, California. All SMART Tires use proprietary designs made from shape memory alloys, that are eco-friendly, never flat, fuel-efficient, and highly performant compared to traditional air-filled, rubber tires. Designed and manufactured entirely in the USA, these new tire technologies address the $300B global tire industry, and are specifically geared towards the requirements of two $1T future markets: electric vehicles and private space exploration.

Interested members of the public can reserve shares in The SMART Tire Company by visiting https://wefunder.com/the.smart.tire.company (See here for important legal disclosures)

About The SMART Tire Company

The SMART Tire Company develops and manufactures the world’s first airless tires made from shape memory alloys, a lightweight, durable, but superelastic metal, that has its own memory. Originally based on Mars rover technology invented at NASA, STC’s “space tire” is the first and only of its kind capable of carrying thousands of pounds of astronauts and cargo safely across harsh environments such as the lunar south pole, where temperatures can drop below -200C and tire failure is not an option. The company is also developing shape memory tires for everyday consumers, bringing a new level of performance to cyclists with its METL bicycle tire, set to launch in 2023.

