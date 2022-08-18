Where to Watch Summer Ghost: Netflix, Crunchyroll Release Date – EpicStream

Ads

When will the anime film Summer Ghost arrive on sites like Netflix and Crunchyroll?

Summer Ghost, a debut anime movie by loundraw, has been widely praised by critics. However, the film has had a limited release internationally. We’ve taken a look to see where fans can watch Summer Ghost, and whether the movie will arrive on Netflix or Crunchyroll.

loundraw made his name as the character designer for the hit movie I Want To Eat Your Pancreas and the series Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-. Summer Ghost follows three downtrodden teenagers who use fireworks to summon the Summer Ghost, a girl who committed suicide and appears to those within touching distance of death.

Despite being short at only 40 minutes, the film has been widely praised for its animation by loundraw’s Flat Studio and delicate approach to challenging subject matters.

Currently, there are no streaming services where you can watch Summer Ghost online.

Summer Ghost was released in Japanese cinemas in November 2021. The movie is also releasing in North American cinemas in Summer 2022, so is currently still in its theatrical run.

Japanese anime movies tend to complete any international box office runs before becoming available on streaming services, so fans will have to wait a little longer.

Currently, Summer Ghost is not available on Netflix. There is no news regarding whether the series will be available on Netflix in the future, but there is a possibility.

GKIDS, which has licensed Summer Ghost in North America, are a prolific anime movie licensor. Some of their previous films, such as Mirai and Lu Over the Wall, are currently available on Netflix in the US, so Summer Ghost could join them someday.

It’s more likely, however, that Summer Ghost will arrive on Crunchyroll. As the dominant force in international anime distribution, Crunchyroll is acquiring more movies every year.

Crunchyroll has started streaming more original movies on the platform including Your Name and Stranger By the Shore, and it will likely be considering Summer Ghost currently.

Whether it arrives on Crunchyroll or not, Summer Ghost is unlikely to appear on streaming services until its theatrical run has concluded. With that in mind, we expect to hear more about Summer Ghost on Crunchyroll or Netflix in late 2022 or early 2023.

