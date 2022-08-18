Apple A17 Bionic destined for iPhone 15 Pro models only claims prophetic leaker – Notebookcheck.net

The iPhone 14 series hasn’t even been released yet and we already have quite the steady flow of leaks and rumors about its potential 2023 successor, the Apple iPhone 15 series. This latest one, courtesy of a user on the social media site Weibo via the Chinese-language site ITHome, is quite believable considering current expectations about the Apple iPhone 14 range. The source claims that Apple will once again use two separate SoCs for the four devices in the lineup.
At the moment, it is widely believed that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be powered by the new A16 Bionic processor, which should be revealed at the same time as the 2022 iPhones. In addition, the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will have to settle for using the Apple A15 Bionic part that was already used in the iPhone 13 series, although it may have had some modifications for the newer series. It has also been opined that Apple might even call the A16 the “A16 Pro” while renaming the refined A15 as the “A16”.
Regardless of naming schemes, the Weibo-based leaker, who seemingly was one of the first to say that Apple was going to utilize this processor-dividing marketing tactic for the iPhone 14, has now stated that the same process will be applied to the iPhone 15. So, this means that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Max (or iPhone 15 mini if Apple goes back in that direction) will get the A16 processor while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be lucky enough to sport a brand-new 3-nanometer A17 Bionic chip.
Weibo (in Chinese) via ITHome (in Chinese)
Apple A17 Bionic destined for iPhone 15 Pro models only claims prophetic leaker
