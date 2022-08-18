Tesla leaks its monthly Supercharger network subscription plan prices for other electric car owners in the US – Notebookcheck.net

Tesla is gearing up to announce the opening of its Supercharger network of stations to owners of other electric vehicle brands, and a number of interesting details have started leaking in the process. First was Tesla’s application for subsidies in the White House push to create a nationwide EV charging network, where Tesla argued that its Superchargers should be eligible for grants as long as there was a corresponding stall with a CCS connector built at the place.
The government, however, wants it to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla owners, like in Europe, and even claimed that Tesla is preparing to do just that by the end of the year. Then came the leak of the combined Supercharger stall that Tesla will reportedly call the Magic Dock. It features an ingenious Tesla/CCS connector contraption that can charge both Tesla and non-Tesla vehicles on a single station, you just have to attach or remove an adapter.
Now, however, the actual prices of the monthly Tesla Supercharger network subscription service for other electric car brands have leaked out in the Tesla app itself. While the option was subsequently removed, one eagle-eyed owner managed to take a screenshot of the new Tesla Supercharger subscription option prices:
While Tesla quickly scrubbed all mentions of a Supercharger network subscription option for other cars, it had still leaked a few extra details about the new service. Every Tesla account has to have its own dedicated subscription, for instance, and the membership allows up to five charging sessions at Tesla stations in a 24-hour period.
While the US$0.99 monthly subscription price seems rather low and may be a typo, Tesla could also be trying to undercut the Electrify America’s network of ultrafast chargers whose monthly subscription option price is currently set at US$4 and lowers the individual kWh price by about 20%.
As for the price per kWh for non-Tesla owners topping up at Tesla Superchargers in the US, the rate for them in the Netherlands is more than two times higher than for Tesla cars if they don’t sign up for the €12.99/month subscription, so Tesla may be readying a similar price differential for the US electric car drivers as well.
