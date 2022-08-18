Samsung Galaxy A23 5G unveiled with 6.6" LCD, 5,000mAh battery – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Ads

Peter 05 August 2022

Samsung Android 5G Announcement

The 5G variant of the Galaxy A23 quietly went official with surprisingly few changes – a new chipset to enable the 5G connectivity and the screen refresh rate may have been dialed back to 60Hz, but even that latter bit is yet to be confirmed.



Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung’s official specs are mum on the exact chip that powers the Galaxy A23 5G. A Geekbench results suggested that it is the Snapdragon 695 – an upgraded 690 with 15% faster CPU and 30% faster GPU. The 695 was announced alongside the Snapdragon 680 that powers the Galaxy A23 (4G) and both are made on TSMC’s 6nm node, but the 695 hardware is several generations newer (the CPU, for example, uses Kryo 660 cores vs. Kryo 265, i.e. A78/A55 vs. A73/A53).

The phone can be configured with 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage, which is expandable by microSD card slots up to 1TB. Like its 4G sibling, this phone launches with Android 12 and OneUI 4.1 out of the box.

The display on the Galaxy A23 5G is a 6.6” LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, same measurements as the 4G phone. That one had 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5, however, the specs that have been published so far neither confirm nor deny whether those features are present on the 5G model as well. Anyway, this is an “Infinity-V” display, meaning that the 8MP selfie camera (f/2.2) is housed in a notch.

The rear camera setup is unchanged. There is a 50MP main module with an f/1.8 lens and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Joining it are a 5MP ultra wide (f/2.2), plus a pair of 2MP modules – macro and depth.

The battery has 5,000mAh capacity as before, the charge speed is not listed (was 25W on the 4G phone). FCC docs seemingly confirmed that it will be 25W again.



Samsung Galaxy A23 5G in Orange, Light Blue, White and Black

There are no official launch details for the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G yet, but we expect to see it in Europe and in India. Last year’s model, the Galaxy A22 5G, launched at €230/₹20,000. The Galaxy A23 (4G) started at ₹24,000, so the 5G version should be pricier.

yes, it's true, but the space limitation of the phones is the problem

Snapdragon 695 performance is similar to 732G (in my opinion). I'm not sure if Poco X3 NFC will support Android version update to Android 14…

Companies only removed headphone jacks on more expensive models, so don’t have to worry. Cheap Android phones will still have headphone jack for years to come.

