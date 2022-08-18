National Parks Apple Watch Activity Challenge Launching on August 27 – MacRumors

Ads

Apple’s annual National Parks activity challenge is set to take place on Saturday, August 27th, in celebration of national parks worldwide.



Apple will ask Apple Watch owners to complete a hike, walk, run, or wheelchair workout of a mile to earn a special National Parks award.

Let’s celebrate the beauty of national parks everywhere. On August 27, earn this award by recording a hike, walk, run, or wheelchair workout of a mile (1.6K) or more with any app that adds workouts to Health.

Like all Activity Challenges, the award will be accompanied by animated stickers that can be used in the Messages app.









Apple always celebrates national parks in August, typically introducing an Apple Pay donation program, Apple TV+ content, Apple Music songs, books, podcasts, and more focused on national parks.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

When will iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 be released? Here’s everything we know.

Apple on July 20 released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, bringing improvements to the live sports experience in the TV app and several bug fixes.

Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch 7 – which one to get?

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Apple is already working on the next-generation versions of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.

Apple’s next high-end iPhone lineup.

All we know about the next mainstream iPhone models.

The next Apple Watch.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source